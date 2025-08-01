Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Beam Me Up, Mary Jane

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Dr. Martens
1 / 6

Fresh from the laboratory of its 14XX division, Dr. Martens secured a footwear probe from outer space and brought it back to earth in the form of a futuristic Mary Jane. Or at least, that's how it appears when confronted with its shimmering blue chrome DMXL V2 shoe.

These bulky yet lightweight leather stompers look like they're from another world. And that says something when we consider just how freaky Docs like to get at times.

Shop Dr Martens 14XX
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though it reads as pretty sci-fi upon first glance, the DMXL V2 shoe also draws from history, its upper adorned with brogue detailing.

The cut-outs that constitute its Mary Jane status are webbed with an elastic net, all held together with a velcro-style strap for easy fastening.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The DMXL V2 Mary Jane sits atop what are the English brand's chonkiest soles, stitched, of course, with its signature yellow yarn. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As mentioned, this ain't just any old pair of Docs to begin with, but a design to have spawned from the heritage label's innovatively experimental diffusion line, 14XX, which radically reimagines classic models. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

So, now looking at these absolutely bonkers Mary Janes, it's clear those jacketed boots and vented mules from 14XX's previous releases were only just the beginning.

Beam us up, we say.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-8A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Dr. Martens Are Straight Flames
  • Vans' Prettiest Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is So Low, So Luxe
  • Dr. Martens Made Badass Boots so Good That They're Literally on Fire
  • Vans’ Extra-Thicc Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is Now Creep-ily Good
  • adidas' Samba Is Good. adidas' Samba Mary Jane Ballet Is Amazing
What To Read Next
  • Exquisite Italian Tailoring For a Classy Italian Football Team
  • Beam Me Up, Mary Jane
  • The Best Shorts for Under $100
  • Laufey Is Ready to Get Real
  • A Cozy Timberland Boat Shoe With Big Boot Energy
  • Athletic Basics Reanimated by Japan’s Patchwork Obsessive
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now