Beam Me Up, Mary Jane

Fresh from the laboratory of its 14XX division, Dr. Martens secured a footwear probe from outer space and brought it back to earth in the form of a futuristic Mary Jane. Or at least, that's how it appears when confronted with its shimmering blue chrome DMXL V2 shoe.

These bulky yet lightweight leather stompers look like they're from another world. And that says something when we consider just how freaky Docs like to get at times.

Though it reads as pretty sci-fi upon first glance, the DMXL V2 shoe also draws from history, its upper adorned with brogue detailing.

The cut-outs that constitute its Mary Jane status are webbed with an elastic net, all held together with a velcro-style strap for easy fastening.

The DMXL V2 Mary Jane sits atop what are the English brand's chonkiest soles, stitched, of course, with its signature yellow yarn.

As mentioned, this ain't just any old pair of Docs to begin with, but a design to have spawned from the heritage label's innovatively experimental diffusion line, 14XX, which radically reimagines classic models.

So, now looking at these absolutely bonkers Mary Janes, it's clear those jacketed boots and vented mules from 14XX's previous releases were only just the beginning.

Beam us up, we say.

