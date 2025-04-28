Dr. Martens Gone Topless

Dr. Martens will always be defined by its big black boots. But there's a growing popularity building around its less historied designs.

I know this because, at the start of the year, I spoke with Frances Stacey, product line manager for the British heritage label, who surprised me by saying it has recently “developed a loyal sandals buyer.”

Yes, the brand behind many a subculture’s favorite chunky boot has seen sales of its open-toe sandals and crocheted clogs reach unexpected heights. Honestly, I was blissfully unaware that Dr. Martens offered a huge variety of sandals until I did some research.

And its most experimental incubator is now joining the open-toed fun.

Dr. Martens 14XX, the high-end product line behind some of the most advanced, borderline-unrecognizable Dr. Martens ever conceived, is making sandals. Well, kinda.

The Dr. Martens 14XX VENT Pack features two models: The XX01, a cross between a gladiator sandal and an industrial boot, alongside the XX02 Mule, a slip-on with a similar blend of summer-appropriate ventilation with the DNA of a big leather stomper.

Crafted with a polished smooth leather upper, the backless mule has a silicone toe cap, a callback to Dr. Martens' workwear days. Plus, a new Shore 2.0 outsole offers improved grip along with blown air bubbles to reduce weight — you could call it Dr. Marten’s answer to the Nike Air Max.

Both shoes are available now, the XX01 sandal costs $190 while the mule retails for $170. It’s yet another example of Dr. Martens rethinking what its shoes can be, without losing that rugged DM’s charm.

Modular zip-up shoes, “Megalaced” Rick Owens boots, thickened derbies with hefty soles reaching around to their laces… Dr. Martens 14XX has recently been on one, launching back-to-back wild footwear experiments.

But since its founding in 2023, its shoes have all been hefty, workwear-imbued things. Now, it’s bringing its experimental vision to the ever-growing list of Dr. Martens sandals.