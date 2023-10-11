Dr. Martens' 14XX Is a New (But Old) Era For the Brand

Dr. Martens is undeniably an icon in the world of footwear. Since day one (which, for them, is some time in 1945) the label has been a staple on streets all over the world, permeating a myriad of subcultures along the way.

Such is Dr. Martens’ esteemed and unrivalled status, the label which still operates out of the Northamptonshire factory where it began nearly eight decades ago, has revealed 14XX, a bold new incubator-style project that will see the label innovate, channel new philosophies, and design principles.

“Dr. Martens has always gone against the grain and 14XX marks a new design chapter of boundary-pushing, forward-thinking workwear for the brand,” explains Darren McKoy, Dr. Martens’ creative director.

“It’s all about taking the most durable, versatile, and iconic parts of our past and reimagining them for the future. Every 14XX product is an adaptation of a classic Dr. Martens silhouette.”

Drawing from the label’s deep archive of workwear, Dr. Martens has elevated, disrupted, and evolved classics like the 1460, 1461, and 2976. However, instead of simply deconstructing silhouettes or adding new features and colorways, McKoy and his team went to town on the particulars — the heel-loop, yellow stitching, and air-cushioned sole — the finer details, if you will.

The driving force behind this new platform combines an openness to failure and a license to shatter preconceptions and expectations around DM’s footwear. Permission to distort its archetypal DNA. 14XX is a platform that not only embraces self-expression, but embodies rebelliousness and creates a new design language for wearers to adopt, subvert, and play with.

“Archival pieces carry a sense of timeliness and durability that can’t be replicated through a modern product. There’s a history to them that people really treasure,” says McKoy. “14XX will be future archival pieces, products that are recognised as innovative and experimental today, but that people will respect as classic Dr. Martens 40 years down the line.”

14XX has been a long time in the making for McKoy and the rest of the Dr. Martens team. In fact, it’s taken them just over four years to get to where they are now. And while this was, of course, to ensure the quality and style of each product was what we’ve come to expect from the Dr. Martens brand, it also coincides with Made Strong, the label’s new brand identity.

“The two stories [14XX and Made Strong] together are a turning point as we look towards the future of Dr. Martens,” adds McKoy. “Our design team is hungrier than ever for experimentation and to explore uncharted territories in terms of product innovation. While embracing adaptability, we’re also feeding our own creative hunger in a way that we believe will resonate with the modern wearer.”

While a release date for Dr. Martens’ first 14XX collection remains under wraps for now, the designs from its debut drop will be available to view at its New York pop-up from October 12-13, 2023.