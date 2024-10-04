Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Dr. Martens’ Most Classic Shoes Become Its Techiest

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers
In all their 60-plus years, Dr. Martens’ 1961 and 1960 models have never looked so techy. The classic leather shoes have been re-engineered at the hands of Dr. Martens 14XX, an experimental project launched by the English label last year, and turned into weather-resistant, modular, and unorthodox-looking designs. 

Dubbed the 14XX Sub Shoes, both pairs feature an unconventional construction with a removable waterproof gaiter (an increasingly popular feature for fashion-forward outdoor shoes). The zip-up gaiter obscures much of their classic shape, enshrouding their upper with a tough ripstop fabric and a blotchy patterned design.

Without the gaiter attached, the familiar shape of Dr. Martens’ 1961 shoe and 19060 boot is visible. However, the techy details extend beyond the removable ripstop layer.

Both black shoes come with a waterproof outsole and water-resistant Tailgate leather upper layered over with no-sew paneling. Inside, a WarmWair and DryWair fleece lining offers more cold-weather protection. 

The latest collection from Dr. Martens 14XX is available now from the brand’s website, the 14XX boots cost $280 while the shoes retail for $240. 

Since launching in October 2023, it’s been a noteworthy debut year for 14XX. The forward-thinking line has been busy reinventing the storied label’s archives, collaborating with Rick Owens and producing incredibly sturdy workwear-inspired shoes in the process.

Without straying too far from Dr. Martens' history of rugged, hard-wearing footwear, 14XX is proving to be a boundary-pushing project.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
  • Dr. Martens’ Most Classic Shoes Become Its Techiest
    • Sneakers
