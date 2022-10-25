Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

DUKE + DEXTER Exercises Its Right To Roam for FW22

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
DUKE + DEXTER
1 / 9

So, you're eyeing up a new selection of kicks as the season shifts into deeper colds. There's no better way to get familiar with something new than to get stuck in and put them to the test, and that's exactly what DUKE + DEXTER has been up to, ushering in the expansion of its footwear arsenal with FW22 "Right To Roam."

If you're in the post-sneaker game, chasing the perfect pair of loafers to put your 'fits on X Games mode, you've likely already stumbled upon DUKE + DEXTER. Keeping its feet firmly on the neck of the loafer game, anyone that's anyone has slipped into a pair – Michael B Jordan, YG, Matthew McConaughey, the list goes on.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While the D+D gang is best known for its old-school slip-on options, FW22 flexes new muscles, expanding the brand's footwear selection to provide everything that the season demands – and to make sure it's got all of the gear and an idea, the team took a trip up to Scotland with friends and family.

There are two sides to the season, and "Right To Roam" encapsulates them both. From knocking about on mountainous hikes and motoring through the sludge of wet and muddy days to cozying up by the fire in retreat from the cold, FW22's boots and slippers are tooled to the occasion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The humble Hiking Boot arrives in black leather, grey leather, oat-colored suede, and patterned brown leather options, completing a strong seasonal rotation.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For those still keen on keeping their loafer selection fresh, the collection (which is available online now) also includes a series of new colorways, which are especially welcomed following the Playboy collaborations sell-out.

Shop our mid-season sale

Sold out
ASICSFN3-S Gel Kayano 28 Anthracite/ Antique Gold
$190.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New Era x Highsnobiety59Fifty
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Abc.Zip-Up French Terry Hoodie Anthracite
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Moncler Grenoble FW25 Took Skiwear to New Universal Heights
  • At Coperni FW25, Fortnite-Playing Gamers Steal the Show
  • The First Dries Van Noten Collection Without Dries Is Actually Very Dries
  • High-Octane Dressing? 'White Lotus' Talent? Burberry's Been Right On the Money
  • Luke & Lucie Meier Exit Jil Sander With "a Bright Metaphor of Love"
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now