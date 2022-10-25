DUKE + DEXTER Exercises Its Right To Roam for FW22

So, you're eyeing up a new selection of kicks as the season shifts into deeper colds. There's no better way to get familiar with something new than to get stuck in and put them to the test, and that's exactly what DUKE + DEXTER has been up to, ushering in the expansion of its footwear arsenal with FW22 "Right To Roam."

If you're in the post-sneaker game, chasing the perfect pair of loafers to put your 'fits on X Games mode, you've likely already stumbled upon DUKE + DEXTER. Keeping its feet firmly on the neck of the loafer game, anyone that's anyone has slipped into a pair – Michael B Jordan, YG, Matthew McConaughey, the list goes on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While the D+D gang is best known for its old-school slip-on options, FW22 flexes new muscles, expanding the brand's footwear selection to provide everything that the season demands – and to make sure it's got all of the gear and an idea, the team took a trip up to Scotland with friends and family.

There are two sides to the season, and "Right To Roam" encapsulates them both. From knocking about on mountainous hikes and motoring through the sludge of wet and muddy days to cozying up by the fire in retreat from the cold, FW22's boots and slippers are tooled to the occasion.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The humble Hiking Boot arrives in black leather, grey leather, oat-colored suede, and patterned brown leather options, completing a strong seasonal rotation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For those still keen on keeping their loafer selection fresh, the collection (which is available online now) also includes a series of new colorways, which are especially welcomed following the Playboy collaborations sell-out.