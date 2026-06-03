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The Sneaker That Revolutionized adidas Just Rolled a Strike

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Have you ever wished you could wear an everyday sneaker to a formal event, say a wedding perhaps? Well now you can. Seriously, not a prank.

adidas knows there's power in the Samba's wearability – it’s a shoe that’s become uniform to a lot of people. But there was always a time and a place for the laid-back skinny sneaker. The Samba Bowling changes that. 

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Built for the alley but sharp enough to pair with some tailoring, the Samba Bowling is every bit a Samba as the next. Same contrasting leather and suede accents, same Samba-like toe, same iconic Three Stripes. The only difference really is the platform it all lives on.

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It’s chunkier, and wholeheartedly bowling-inspired. Legit, you could rock up to the lanes in these and nobody would bat an eyelid (compliments aside, obviously). 

adidas knows how to remix an already incredibly successful silhouette into a whole other thing, while simultaneously keeping the essence of the OG intact.

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But the real flex is that you could just as confidently walk into a wedding, a work event, or pretty much anywhere else you’d want to look like you tried, without actually trying that hard.

The Samba Bowling drops on adidas' website June 3.

shop adidas samba

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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