The Sneaker That Revolutionized adidas Just Rolled a Strike

Have you ever wished you could wear an everyday sneaker to a formal event, say a wedding perhaps? Well now you can. Seriously, not a prank.

adidas knows there's power in the Samba's wearability – it’s a shoe that’s become uniform to a lot of people. But there was always a time and a place for the laid-back skinny sneaker. The Samba Bowling changes that.

Built for the alley but sharp enough to pair with some tailoring, the Samba Bowling is every bit a Samba as the next. Same contrasting leather and suede accents, same Samba-like toe, same iconic Three Stripes. The only difference really is the platform it all lives on.

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It’s chunkier, and wholeheartedly bowling-inspired. Legit, you could rock up to the lanes in these and nobody would bat an eyelid (compliments aside, obviously).

adidas knows how to remix an already incredibly successful silhouette into a whole other thing, while simultaneously keeping the essence of the OG intact.

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But the real flex is that you could just as confidently walk into a wedding, a work event, or pretty much anywhere else you’d want to look like you tried, without actually trying that hard.

The Samba Bowling drops on adidas' website June 3.

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