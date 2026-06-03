Nike’s Post-It Icon Is Worth Making a Note of

Having been teased earlier this year, official images of the Nike Air Max 95 Woven Grey/Multi have hit sneaker pages to about as much excitement as we expected: a lot. With a release date slated for some time in June, it’s fair to say that this might be the biggest release of summer 2026.

At its core, the Air Max 95 Woven follows the same greyscale direction as the OG 95. The layered upper imagined first by Sergio Lozano in 1995 features a gradient of greys running from a black sole unit to a white lining.

But this pair borrows cues from another of Nike’s icons: the Footscape. Inspired by moccasins, the Nike Footscape is an acquired taste and unmistakable thanks to its woven perimeter.

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The Air Max 95 Woven is defined by a set of highlighter-bright lacing loops that extend to the midsole, weaving in and out of the shoe’s signature grey layers. The construction has earned this pair the unofficial “Post-It’ moniker thanks to its similarity to Post-It notes.

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The fluorescent color palette is echoed in other details around the design, too. Each embroidered tongue label boasts the eye-catching palette while the usually all-black outsole features a flash of bold orange to the forefoot.

In classic style, the Nike Air Max 95 Woven Multi made a lot of noise when unofficial pictures first surfaced, before things seemed to go quiet. Now, with a more concrete release period and official pictures available, the hype begins to ramp up again.

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