Don't Count on New 'Euphoria' & 'The Last of Us' Any Time Soon

Waiting on the new seasons of Euphoria and The Last of Us? Sit back, the wait time will be a long one.

HBO's Drama Series head Francesca Orsi recently sat down for a "State of the HBO Drama" interview (regarding the HBO drama series division, that is), revealing show release updates amid the Writer's Guild of America Strike.

For starters, it's looking like we won't see Euphoria season three and The Last of Us season two till 2025 — and that's at the earliest, by the way.

According to Orsi, it's currently "pencils down" for several HBO series, including TLOU and Euphoria (meaning writing is paused as they try to "come to terms" with the writers).

Euphoria could potentially face even more pushback due to scheduling conflicts, too (i.e., Zendaya's other acting responsibilities and Sam Levinson balancing his since-dubbed torture porn, HBO's The Idol).

On the other hand, House of the Dragon and White Lotus' new seasons are eyeing 2024 premieres (again, this is the ideal timeline). Succession, however, is still coming to a close. Sorry to the Succession heads out there (P.S. the series finale drops tomorrow).

"I'm hopeful that we can come to terms sooner than later. Otherwise, we will have to assess what is the end of the '24 schedule, what are the shows that are going to be delivered for 2025," Orsi stated.

"At this point, those shows that I'm looking to air wouldn't necessarily be ready if this strike lasts six to nine months. So yes, that's a big question for us, but I think we'll cross that road once we come to it.

"While I'm not engaging with writers, I'm still very much working as though this too shall pass, and I'm going to get back to work with them soon. I'm going to have responses to all this material they put in front of me."

Again, we stand in full support of the WGA and its writers. Bouncing off our news editor Jake Silbert here, who spoke with WGA members about the strike, the writers indeed deserve to have their demands met — like it or not, this affects all of us.