'The Last of Us' Left You In Shambles Again? Same

Oh nothing, just another Sunday where The Last of Us left me sobbing on my couch. No big deal.

For the eighth week in row, The Last of Us tugged on my heart strings with its latest episode, which included an Emmy-worthy performance by Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie. Indeed, as the kids would say, she carried this week's show.

The eighth episode of the dystopian drama series — arguably the best of the season — premiered on HBO, takings fans on yet another tense, emotional ride with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey).

Spoilers lie ahead. You've been warned.

In the "When We Are in Need" episode, Ellie, who continues to aid an injured Joel, goes out for food only to encounter two men who later reveal that Joel killed one of their own.

One of the men included probably the scariest TLOU villain yet: David, the pedo-preacher who leads a cult-level commune located in a neighboring resort (he weirdly kept calling himself everyone's "father").

David tries to come off as a good guy backed by God, but this man is walking a red flag and goes to vile lengths to keep his people alive (let's just say that things got a little Bones and All, sans the romance aspect).

David kidnaps Elly and attempts to indoctrinate her into the group amongst other disgusting acts (hence, his pedophile ID). But Ellie sees through David's BS, hacks him to death, and successfully escapes to Joel's arms.

Side note: I thoroughly enjoyed witnessing Elly's once-lacking survival skills improve and shine when facing the cult leader and his flock.

Where was Joel while all this went down? The man went from a hazy drug-induced state to John Wick in seconds as he fought to get Ellie — more like, his "baby girl" — back.

Despite us, the audience witnessing the brewing father-daughter bond between Joel and Ellie, this episode seals the deal. From the moment Joel subtly rests his head on Ellie while she lays on him to the tear-jerking "I got you, baby girl" at the end. Seriously, I was no good by time the credits began to roll.

By no means did I keep up with video game of which the show is based on (I'm not a big gamer to begin with). But seeing as how good the series is, it makes me want to cop a console just to play it — and kind of see what I'm in for next on this stressful show run.

Sadly, The Last of Us season finale airs next Sunday, March 12. It's the same night of the Oscars, but I'll be switching channels at 9 PM sharp for my last dose of post-apocalyptic drama (priorities).

The Last of Us received the green light for season two, but it's yet to be determined when the second run of the coveted series will premiere.

What else are we TLOU fans supposed to do if we can't collectively be an emotional mess on Sundays now?