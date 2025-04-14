Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Japanese Denim Is One Thing. Junya Watanabe x Levi's Is Another

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Style
EYE JUNYA WATANABE MAN
1 / 9

For what is now the third time, eYe Junya Watanabe MAN is to collaborate with BerBerJin on a capsule of left-field denim jackets and pants.

The Comme des Garçons-backed fashion label and the Harajuku, Tokyo-based secondhand boutique took to range of Levi's pieces and gave them a twisted, innovative makeover.

But everything is not as it seems...

Shop Junya Watanabe

Using new materials as its canvas, the project sees digitally replicated design elements from past Levi's silhouettes printed onto garments, creating a trompe-l'œuil-style illusion of texture, patina, and fabric distress, otherwise only known to actual lived-in clothes.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Junya Watanabe's always had a taste for this type of trickery, being protégé to the pioneering avant-garde desginer Rei Kawakubo's and all. His fashions are as inspired by utilitarianism as they are by the outlandish and surreal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

As for BerBerJin's part in the rollout, the shop is known for its unrivaled curation of vintage American denim, military, and workwear. So, a real no-brainer partner to tap for this sort of undertaking.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available at Junya Watanabe MAN stores and other select locations from April 18, the joint BerBerJin Levi's line is both compelling and confusing, in the best way, merging and expanding on Japan and the U.S.'s shared appreciation for high-caliber jeans.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$1,000.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
    • Sneakers
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
    • Style
  • Cactus Plant Flea Market's Junya Silks Are a Secret
    • Style
  • Junya Watanabe's Slim FW25 New Balance Sneaker Already Looks Classic
    • Sneakers
  • Junya Watanabe Made The North Face's Classic Jacket Luxurious (& Leathery)
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Japanese Denim Is One Thing. Junya Watanabe x Levi's Is Another
    • Style
  • Zidane’s Legendary adidas Boot Is Back — But Way Softer
    • Sneakers
  • Meet the Streetwear OGs & Local Creatives in Eleganza's Football Tournament
    • Style
  • Now Playing: Angelo Baque and Marshall’s Sound Of NYC
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • Salomon Clothing Hi-Tech Enough for the Trails, Formal Enough for the Office
    • Style
  • The OG Birkenstock Sandal Is Now a Puffer (for Your Feet) (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now