What Happens When Ferrari & Richard Mille Link Up? Another $1 Million Watch

It's not just a brand new Ferrari F1 car that Lewis Hamilton gets to bend around the track this season, the seven-time world champion will also be flexing some of the wildest watches Richard Mille has ever made. That RM rotation just got a little deeper.

Richard Mille kicks off 2025 with the launch of its RM 43-01 Ferrari Tourbillon Split-Seconds Chronograph, a follow-up to the brand's record-breaking collab with Ferrari, the ultra-thin RM UP-01.

Naturally, Hamilton and his teammate Charles Leclerc are front and center for the rollout.

You probably remember the polarizing RM UP-01. It's the 1.75mm-thin UFO Pharrell has basically fused to his wrist. That was the result of Richard Mille and Ferrari's first team-up.

We knew something big was coming. Between Ferrari's new lineup, Hamilton joining the team, and that viral partnership photo of Hamilton, Ferrari, and Mille earlier this year, the writing was on the wall.

So, what did we get? The RM 43-01 sees Richard Mille revert back to a more familiar case format. Two versions are available, one in Titanium with a Carbon TPT mid-case and the other in full Carbon TPT. Both pack the insanely difficult-to-produce tourbillon with a split-second chronograph under the hood.

Limited to just 75 pieces per version, the design pulls heavy inspiration from the SF90, Daytona SP3, and 488 Challenge Evo. Even details like the Ferrari logo at 7 o'clock are a direct nod to the 499P Le Mans Hypercar.

For the initiated, the 43-01 builds on a long line of extreme Richard Mille chronographs — a watch functionally, quite literally, born out of the need to track lap times. RM tends to do it to the extreme, blending space-age materials with track-tested mechanics.

It's engineered to the absolute edge, and it shows. The titanium version starts at $1.3 million, while the Carbon TPT version pushes $1.5 million.

This isn't Hamilton's first rodeo with high-spec horology. His watch collection is legendary, from IWC and Rolex to countless RMs.

Each one seems to match a moment in his career. And I can’t deny today's new Richard Mille and Ferrari watch looks good on his wrist.

But, if today marks Chapter 2 in a long and wildly entertaining partnership between Richard Mille, Ferrari, and now Hamilton in the mix, then I'm already looking forward to Chapters 6 and 7.