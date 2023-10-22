Lewis Hamilton Is a Diesel Man

Here's to me tuning into yet another sports event for the 'fits. Can you blame me, though? Athletes have turned their arrivals into the runway, and the outfits keep getting better and better each season. It's hard for a fashion lover like myself to resist watching events like Formula 1.

Speaking of F1, one sports figure in particular who's almost always well dressed is none other than Lewis Hamilton. From stealthy Rick Owens moments to bold Burberry numbers (even Mario 'fits), the British driver's style continues to be equally as exciting as his prowess as a seven-time World Drivers' champ.

Right now, Hamilton is on the grounds at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, where he's upping his stats and stylish presence.

In a colorful new look, we see Hamilton go Diesel in an ensemble plucked straight from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 runway. Remember the Glenn Marten's show that got rained on but made it even better? Yeah, that one.

Hamilton's look wasn't wet, though. It was actually pretty fire. His Diesel 'fit consisted of an edgy graphic t-shirt layered over a patterned long-sleeve top, paired with seemingly trompe l'oeil distressed jeans.

Along with the Diesel pieces, Hamilton sported Timberland boots designed by artist Soldier, who — fresh off his Passport series — teamed up with the boot brand for a limited collab of 6-inch boots decorated with stars and stripes like the American flag.

To top it all off, Hamilton completed the look with a huge silver Cuban link chain and black shades.

The latest was again a styling product of Eric McNeal, who's been working with Hamilton on his 'fit game here lately. With Hamilton's effortless swagger and McNeal's stylish eye, the two continue to dish out ensembles that almost always look good, whether an outfit from an established fashion house or a rising label.

The combo — McNeal and Hamilton — cracked style code, to say the least.

Another day, another fitted-up Hamilton? For sure. But this time, Hamilton is a Diesel man in the label's pieces that just debuted roughly a month ago.

After all, who better to give the look an F1 debut than the league's best-dressed driver?