New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash

Ever since New Balance Numeric, the American footwear giant's skateboarding-focused diffusion line, gave Franky Villani the Numeric 417, his first signature shoe, in 2023, the young skater has only continued to refine and toy with the sneaker.

Back in February this year, for instance, New Balance Numeric teased on social media that Franky Villani’s signature 417 was getting an updated fit and a new low-cut silhouette.

His original 417 sneaker made waves when it first dropped as a classic vulcanized mid-top shoe that quickly found favor among skaters seeking a sturdy silhouette.

This latest low-top iteration keeps the shoe's effortless vibe intact but streamlines Villani's sneaker for a cleaner, more versatile look. Finished in a black and olive colorway, Villani's latest 417 shoe is arguably one of Numeric’s strongest drops this year.

Hailing from Santa Ana, California, Villani is known for his unpredictable creativity and technical prowess.

At only 30 or so, Villani has already become one of contemporary skating’s most captivating figures, pulling off gnarly tricks with an almost nonchalant ease.

Villani joined New Balance Numeric in late 2020 after riding for other skate labels Primitive and enjoi.

His move to New Balance marked a major sponsorship shift in his career, reflecting Villani's growing influence in skateboarding and skatewear.

This goes beyond Villani's unconventional trick selection and creativity, reaching even his marketability as a skater with a strong personal style. His useful, reliable sneaker reflects the Villani approach.

New Balance's Franky Villani 417 Numeric shoes are available now on New Balance's website, for roughly $80.

