Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

Ever since New Balance Numeric, the American footwear giant's skateboarding-focused diffusion line, gave Franky Villani the Numeric 417, his first signature shoe, in 2023, the young skater has only continued to refine and toy with the sneaker.

Back in February this year, for instance, New Balance Numeric teased on social media that Franky Villani’s signature 417 was getting an updated fit and a new low-cut silhouette.

Shop New Balance Numeric 417
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

His original 417 sneaker made waves when it first dropped as a classic vulcanized mid-top shoe that quickly found favor among skaters seeking a sturdy silhouette.

This latest low-top iteration keeps the shoe's effortless vibe intact but streamlines Villani's sneaker for a cleaner, more versatile look. Finished in a black and olive colorway, Villani's latest 417 shoe is arguably one of Numeric’s strongest drops this year.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hailing from Santa Ana, California, Villani is known for his unpredictable creativity and technical prowess.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At only 30 or so, Villani has already become one of contemporary skating’s most captivating figures, pulling off gnarly tricks with an almost nonchalant ease. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Villani joined New Balance Numeric in late 2020 after riding for other skate labels Primitive and enjoi.

His move to New Balance marked a major sponsorship shift in his career, reflecting Villani's growing influence in skateboarding and skatewear.

This goes beyond Villani's unconventional trick selection and creativity, reaching even his marketability as a skater with a strong personal style. His useful, reliable sneaker reflects the Villani approach.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

New Balance's Franky Villani 417 Numeric shoes are available now on New Balance's website, for roughly $80.

SHOP NEW BALANCE

MORE
New Balance2010
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Junya Watanabe Man x New BalanceMinimus UX200
$250.00
Available in:
41.542.54445
New BalanceMade in UK Allerdale
$275.00
Available in:
41.542434545.546.5

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • New Balance's Wonderfully Chunked-Up Dad Shoe Has HOKA Vibes
  • This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating
  • New Balance's Freshest Running Shoe Went Stealth (& Still Looks Good)
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Most Wearable Shoe Is Literally Good as Gold
  • New Balance’s Rugged Skate Shoes Are Too Beautiful to Thrash
  • Vans' Prettiest Mary Jane Skate Shoe Is So Low, So Luxe
  • The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild
  • adidas' Birkenstock Mules Evolve Into Workwear Clogs
  • Nike's Chocolatey Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is a Sweet Treat for Feet
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now