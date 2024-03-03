Sign up to never miss a drop
New Balance's Skate Sneakers Have No Business Looking This Good

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

The New Balance Numeric 480 is one nice skate sneaker, that's for sure. Introduced in 2023, the remixed model continues to receive these super nice colorways, attracting both skaters and general New Balance fans alike. For 2024, New Balance's sub-label shows no signs of slowing down its 480 rollouts.

That brings me to the latest New Balance Numeric 480 release.

Coming off a strong debut, New Balance Numeric presents what looks like its first 480 delivery of the year. The basketball-turned-skate sneaker comes in two cool colorways: tan/burgundy and grey/navy.

Drawing inspiration from New Balance's hiking shoes, the pleasing paint jobs top a nice textural upper. On the surface, the New Balance 480 presents materials like smooth leather and crisp woven moments.

The newest New Balance 480 sneakers have this worn-in quality about them, further emphasized by the construction and color choices. Basically, they look like retro skate shoes, which makes sense — 80s and 90s skate footwear were also on the moodboard.

Beneath the cozy materials and rich hues, New Balance Numeric's skate-ready details shine. The New Balance Numeric 480 has a widened toe designed just for the sport. At the same time, FuelCell foam and a molded tread come together in the sole, promising a better overall ride.

New Balance Numeric's 480 sneakers already launched at select skate shops recently. But if you missed those drops, don't thrash your board just yet.

The latest New Balance 480 shoes are dropping again at New Balance. The release is slated to go down on March 4, and will include the tan and grey sneaker colorways.

New Balance Numeric 480 is only getting more popular with each new drop, it seems. "More awesome shoes to sell out," one comment read. In other words, mark your calendars and set those alarms if you're eyeing the latest drop.

Image on Highsnobiety
