By Giving Its New Dad Shoe Some Bite, ASICS Sets an Elderly Pace

ASICS isn’t exactly throwing collabs at the wall, and PACE isn’t one for chasing hype, but teamed up, they’re just quietly running laps around the usual suspects.

Felipe Matayoshi’s PACE brings a mix of Brazilian attitude and Japanese restraint, and nowhere does that balance land better than on the Gel-Kayano 12.1.

At first glance, it’s all about the texture: a breathable open gray mesh upper, glossy black tiger stripes that catch just enough light, and leather overlays that feel more “gallery piece” than gym shoe.

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Reptile-embossed panels wrap the toe and heel, giving a mostly monochrome palette some actual bite. White and silver keep it calm, while dot-pattern underlays sneak in extra dimension for anyone paying attention.

Then there’s the details, PACE branding, stamped quietly on the forefoot, and a co-branded heel hit marked by a small red convex dot. It’s an ASICS sneaker through and through, just elevated.

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A runner that nails the delicate flex between function and form, with a side of cross-cultural cool. No need to annouce itself, the beauty of ASICS is that the right people always clock it.

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