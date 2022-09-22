Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Goodhood Kicks Off Its Anniversary Shindigs With Clarks

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers

Ask anyone ITK what their favorite London store is, and they’ll likely say Goodhood. And if they don’t they’re wrong, to be honest with you.

Since opening its doors back in 2007, the store has gone on to cultivate an esteemed reputation not only across the capital, but Europe too, for its carefully curated offering of menswear, womenswear, lifestyle, and cosmetic products alike.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Located out of East London – Shoreditch’s Curtain Road, to be precise – the retailer has proven its ability to uncover and gather interesting and emerging labels from across the globe since its inception, and continues to do so to this day.

Now, to celebrate fifteen years of unrivaled excellence, the store is dropping a myriad of collaborative products alongside labels from the extensive Goodhood family, and kicks things off in style with Clarks Originals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available online now for £160, the retailer has taken the British footwear label’s Wallabee Boot and reimagined it in a lustrous – albeit understated – black suede, with embossed uppers and exaggerated fringing for good measure.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This release is the first in a series of collaborative anniversary releases that are set to drop over the coming months, with other partners including the likes of Yeti, YMC, Brain Dead, Carhartt, and Malin & Goetz, to name a few.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

"Goodhood started as an abstract idea of how to run a business,” explains Kyle Stewart, co-founder of the store alongside Jo Sindle.

“We don’t like to count the years away; it all seems to go too fast, but perhaps it’s worth taking note that while the market has changed, shifted, died and blown up all at the same time apparently, we’re still here!”

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Carhartt WIPMahogani Music Hoodie
$91
Buy at Highsnobiety
Sold Out
Pleasures x Dr. MartensJorge Black Nappa
$155.00
Sold Out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
Abc.Studio Work Pant Selenite
$220.00
Sold Out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Engineered Garments Makes Hairy Stompers From Boring Clarks
  • After Months of Sun Bleaching, Intricately Patterned Clarks Emerge
  • Buckle Up: Needles’ Rugged Wallabee Comes With Its Own Belt
  • Weaving Supremely Textured Intricacy Into a Pair of Not-So-Ordinary Clarks
  • Beautifully Woven Clarks Are Back on the Menu, Finally
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow's Next New Balance Sneaker Is a Super Slick Soccer Shoe
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now