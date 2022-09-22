Goodhood Kicks Off Its Anniversary Shindigs With Clarks

Ask anyone ITK what their favorite London store is, and they’ll likely say Goodhood. And if they don’t they’re wrong, to be honest with you.

Since opening its doors back in 2007, the store has gone on to cultivate an esteemed reputation not only across the capital, but Europe too, for its carefully curated offering of menswear, womenswear, lifestyle, and cosmetic products alike.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Located out of East London – Shoreditch’s Curtain Road, to be precise – the retailer has proven its ability to uncover and gather interesting and emerging labels from across the globe since its inception, and continues to do so to this day.

Now, to celebrate fifteen years of unrivaled excellence, the store is dropping a myriad of collaborative products alongside labels from the extensive Goodhood family, and kicks things off in style with Clarks Originals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available online now for £160, the retailer has taken the British footwear label’s Wallabee Boot and reimagined it in a lustrous – albeit understated – black suede, with embossed uppers and exaggerated fringing for good measure.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

This release is the first in a series of collaborative anniversary releases that are set to drop over the coming months, with other partners including the likes of Yeti, YMC, Brain Dead, Carhartt, and Malin & Goetz, to name a few.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

"Goodhood started as an abstract idea of how to run a business,” explains Kyle Stewart, co-founder of the store alongside Jo Sindle.

“We don’t like to count the years away; it all seems to go too fast, but perhaps it’s worth taking note that while the market has changed, shifted, died and blown up all at the same time apparently, we’re still here!”