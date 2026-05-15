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Vans' Sun-Soaked Authentic Sneaker Is a Total Dream(Sicle)

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
BEAMS
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Forget sun-kissed, Vans' vintage-inspired Authentic sneaker is straight-up sun-drenched. In collaboration with Japanese fashion brand BEAMS BOY, Vans whipped up a juicy citrus iteration of its Authentic sneaker that looks like a sun-soaked good time — from yesteryear.

The skate shoe’s orange dreamsicle colorway is inspired by the warm, inviting orange hues of the 1980s, carrying a wave of easy simplicity and sunny-side-up nostalgia.

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The retro energy is carried throughout the sneaker with a vintage, handwritten-style price tag and there’s even a soft layer of wear coating the orange canvas upper as if the shoes were left out in the sun for a bit of blanching.

The inherent charm of a pre-worn sneaker mixed with the stability of a brand-new shredder? That's a mix you just can't beat.

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Naturally, all of this well-worn charm is set atop Vans' signature Authentic sneaker outsole that wears a slanted heart at the bottom for a little extra love in each step.

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Now, the worn-in look, coupled with the vintage-style tag, makes it easy to forget that this shoe isn't actually lurking about at your local thrift shop. Instead, the faded Vintage Orange Authentic sneaker is available on the BEAMS website for $85.

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Not exactly the thrift, but the vibe is still the same.

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Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
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