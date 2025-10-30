Ain’t No Mountain High (Or Wall Steep) Enough for This Climbing Sneaker

When two outdoor powerhouses come together, their collision shapes a new celestial body above the many techy performance steppers. The most recent addition to the Milky Way of collaborative hiking sneakers? Gramicci's Merrell shoes.

Equally respected for their quality sports-attuned gear, the two's coming together makes perfect sense. To create the Moab 2 Siren X, its makers took to a classic Merrell shoe;s template and upgraded it with a range of flexibility-adding, mountaineering-friendly features that have Gramicci written all over them. Literally.

In "Citron" and "Dark Earth," these cushioned, webbed kicks are as potent on gravelly trails as they are on city sidewalks, Vibram-soled and ready to go.

This marks not the first but the second collaboration of Merrell's to drop in the month of October alone, preceded by its Dime link-up earlier this month. It speaks to the Michigan company's eagerness to diversify its portfolio, both by leaning heavier into its own niche as well as a targeted expansion beyond it.

Gramicci, like Keen, has been happy to spar with other players in the field.

Known predominantly for its apparel, however, the California-founded, Tokyo-headquartered label is most renowned for its belted climbing pants famed for gusseted crotches and built-in belts.

A comfortable clash of suede and mesh, Merrell and Gramicci's shock-absorbent trekking shoe could very well be a North Star in the realm of trek pants meeting trek shoes.

