This Semi-Skateable Merrell Stomper Has Serious Bite — and Scales to Prove It

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers
Merrell
Merrell has always delivered on practicality and durability. What it hasn't always brought to the table is that pazow factor. That changes now.

A Merrell-flavored color explosion comes in the form of the reborn Cham Redux 1TRL sneaker, a third round collaboration with Montreal skateboarding brand, Dime. And because it's handled the splashin', you'll be dashin' in full-force flair whether wearing these shoes uphill climb or a light stroll.

As implied by the shoe's name, which is derived from "chameleon," the Merrell Cham Redux 1TRL sneaker reflects a focus on adaptability and transformation in a world where one's kicks have to keep up with an ever-evolving pace.

Dime's collaborative Merrell shoes are realized in two distinct colorways for two very distinct personalities.

The moody "Black Sesame" is aimed at a more understated, laid back look while the "Blaze" looks is as if its been drenched in luminous orange and magenta paint. It's a wildly unexpected look for an outdoor shoe that could otherwise come off (stylishly) elderly.

Don't be mistaken, these are Merrell sneakers through and through. They are designed for endurance and are fitted with the brand's trail-ready technical features, including its FloatMax Foam midsole and Cleansport NXT.

Who said technical can't turn heads? Merrell and Dime just made it look easy.

