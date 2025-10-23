This Semi-Skateable Merrell Stomper Has Serious Bite — and Scales to Prove It

Merrell has always delivered on practicality and durability. What it hasn't always brought to the table is that pazow factor. That changes now.

A Merrell-flavored color explosion comes in the form of the reborn Cham Redux 1TRL sneaker, a third round collaboration with Montreal skateboarding brand, Dime. And because it's handled the splashin', you'll be dashin' in full-force flair whether wearing these shoes uphill climb or a light stroll.

As implied by the shoe's name, which is derived from "chameleon," the Merrell Cham Redux 1TRL sneaker reflects a focus on adaptability and transformation in a world where one's kicks have to keep up with an ever-evolving pace.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Dime's collaborative Merrell shoes are realized in two distinct colorways for two very distinct personalities.

The moody "Black Sesame" is aimed at a more understated, laid back look while the "Blaze" looks is as if its been drenched in luminous orange and magenta paint. It's a wildly unexpected look for an outdoor shoe that could otherwise come off (stylishly) elderly.

Don't be mistaken, these are Merrell sneakers through and through. They are designed for endurance and are fitted with the brand's trail-ready technical features, including its FloatMax Foam midsole and Cleansport NXT.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Who said technical can't turn heads? Merrell and Dime just made it look easy.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.