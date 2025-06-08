Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
PUMA's Sneaker of the Moment Is Washed (In the Best Way)

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The PUMA Speedcat sneaker is great. It's even better faded.

We can thank Hong Kong brand GROCERY for serving up PUMA's latest and greatest Speedcat, which sees the classic racing model "aged" to perfection.

To create its beautiful Speedcats, GROCERY used a special washing technique that helped create a satisfying green gradient for the it-sneakers.

It's still the same reborn Speedcat, complete with its slim, low-profile appearance. It's just now flavorfully faded by GROCERY (the shoes even come with a GROCERY-branded lace dubrae).

Again, there's nothing quite like the Speedcat in its classic form. However, PUMA has released a few solid renditions lately, including leather ballet styles and even Mid versions that resemble racing boots.

The Grocery x PUMA Speedcat is simply another (faded) gem for the collection.

The Grocery PUMAs aren't an easy cop either unless you're in Hong Kong. The Grocery x PUMA sneakers are exclusively available at PUMA Sneaker Box, the brand's new concept store in Mong Kok. There, you can also find collaborative Grocery x PUMA clothes that are customizable.

And yes, washed tees are also on the menu from the looks of it.

