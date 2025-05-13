Everyone's Favorite Flat PUMA Shoe Is Now Extremely Ballerina-Coded

PUMA's Speedcat, the brand's born-again it-shoe, already went ballet (the strappy dance-style versions are literally called the PUMA Speedcat Ballet). Now, fashion's favorite model is extremely ballerina-worthy, thanks to this latest, gorgeous spin from Voo Store.

The Berlin-based brand worked with the normal Speedcat Ballet for its latest collaboration, making it even more plié-perfect (extra delicious, too).

To start, Voo Store's PUMA Speedcat Ballet sneaker comes wrapped in this rich chocolatey leather that's also slightly cracked, creating this nice "aged" effect. What's more, the upper is complete with PUMA's classic Formstrip in brown nubuck leather, bringing a creamy suede-like texture to the mix.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

But wait, I haven't even gotten to the best part. The collaborative PUMA Speedcat Ballet sneaker finishes with these black silky straps that can wrap around the ankles for a genuine ballet shoe look. Nice.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's a top-tier take on the PUMA Speedcat Ballet. It also advances the ongoing "ballet sneakers" craze, which has brands ranging from Converse to Louis Vuitton doing the dance.

For those in the market for tasteful PUMA "ballet" shoes, Voo Store's PUMA Speedcat Ballet sneaker is now available on Voo-Store's website and at its Berlin store for €120,00 (roughly $134).

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.