A Skater's Skater Is Making Clothes Worthy of Himself (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Aerin Daniel in Style
Jesse Lizotte
When Tyshawn Jones founded Hardies Hardware in 2015, he was a precocious 16-year-old skateboarding wunderkind. A decade later, Jones is unquestionably skateboarding's most stylish man (certainly one of its most acclaimed) and the label now known as Hardies NYC has evolved to match.

By Spring/Summer 2025, Hardies NYC has become a mature continuation of Jones' personal style. A little loud, a little classic, a lot wearable.

And at the heart of Hardies NYC's SS25 offering is a series of retooled staples studded with rhinestones and printed in all-caps branding.

The purpose is self-explanatory but its aims reach toward something more thoughtful.

Jesse Lizotte
Namely, the Hardies-printed garments are a symbolic intermingling of streetwear legacy.

Throughlines between Hardies NYC and the culture-shaping companies that came before exist in the intentionally overt branding, the looser cuts, the semi-subtle glitz, and even Hardies' closed-fist bolt motif.

The latter is both connective tissue to Jones' skateboarding legacy and a reflection of Hardies' increasingly thoughtful design cues — note its appearance on the hoodies' zipper pulls. The purpose is palpable.

Similarly, Hardies' SS25 campaign is itself demonstrative of what the brand itself casually describes as its "new phase." Modeled by Devyn Garcia and styled by Jones himself, the imagery presents Hardies' retro-modern hoodies and printed jeans as editorial objects instead of solely skatewear.

Of course, they are that, too, but only because everything is skatewear. It's just that Hardies' clothes are considered enough to not be pigeonholed as such.

Available on Hardies NYC's website, the new collection is quietly clever. Even more ambitiously, it's as close as one can get to wearing Jones' own wardrobe.

