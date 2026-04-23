adidas' Striking Bowling Sneaker Is a Hit Beyond the Bowling Alley

When it comes to flat sneakers, adidas is truly in a lane of its own. And the bowling-esque adidas Anfu sneaker is taking that literally.

Forget stunning, adidas’ Anfu shoe is striking. Like — literally.

The slim leather sneaker has the same skinny disposition as adidas staples like the Samba or the Gazelle, but this delightful slenderness is fused with the quirky charm of a bowling shoe.

It has the same shiny upper and cork outsole synonymous with the off-kilter rental sneakers you'd see at any alley or lane.

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Where the Anfu, available on the adidas website for $200, differs, though, is its refined color palette. Typically, real bowling shoes are a loud cacophony of clashing colors designed to look undesirable so that you won’t want to wear them home.

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adidas’ Anfu, on the other hand, is almost the polar opposite. With its clean white upper and rich burgundy accents, this sneaker has a regal level of charm that all but ceases to exist within 20 feet of any actual bowling alley.

To be fair, clunky bowling gear has been something of an untapped well for creative inspiration, as seen by any number of luxury bowling bags or Brain Dead's lane-ready adidas sneaker, all of which solidify the chokehold bowling has on the industry right now.

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