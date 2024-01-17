Sign up to never miss a drop
Tyshawn Jones Became a Louis Vuitton Cowboy

Words By Aerin Daniel
Tyshawn Jones has seen it all. Yet even the most world-weary traveler is gonna get a little star-struck posing with Pharrell.

Jones took Highsnobiety on his trip to the front-row of Pharrell's Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 and beyond in the span of a very busy 72 (or so) hours.

Jones tried on Pharrell's new LV cowboy hats, shredded the LV Timberland boots — collab of the year? — and experimented with some fancy new skateboard holders, for starters, and that doesn't even include extracurricular shenanigans.

Fitting that even while in Paris, Jones made time to hit the deck, though.

You don't get to be a Supreme team skater with your own adidas sneaker without dedication to the craft, you know.

Plus, with Skateboard P at the head of the world's foremost luxury label, feels fitting that Jones, one of the great skaters of our day, would be sitting pretty during the highlight of Paris Fashion Week.

Oh right, the show.

Jones got to walk Louis Vuitton's pre-runway red "carpet," such that it was a carpet.

He wore those Timberland boots under jeans printed with the pixelated digital Damier pattern that's quickly been established as a quintessential Pharrell design element and an LV work jacket.

The vibe: yeehaw luxury. The 'fit: appropriate for a 25-year-old skater and the epitome of Pharrell's youthful new LV man, who mixes graphic puffer jackets, leather moto jackets, bolo ties, and double-knee pants with aplomb.

Jones also chopped it up with record exec Steven Victor, who put out the debut album of certified Pharrell BFF NIGO through his Victor Victor label in 2022. Casual meetup, et cetera.

To describe Jones' trip to Paris as whirlwind is to undersell things a bit.

Between what Jones half-jokingly described to Highsnobiety as his "business meetings" with industry heavy-hitters and his head-first dive into Pharrell's world of Louis Vuitton, Jones got a lot done in a shockingly short period of time.

That's fashion week for you!

Aerin DanielNews Writer
Aerin Daniel is a writer who occasionally covers the news at Highsnobiety. She is well-versed in writing about sneaker culture, the streetwear business, and fashion at large, with years of experience in sourcing, blogging,and editing breaking news as a freelance creative. Aerin lives in Brooklyn and works in New York City, where she splits her time between finding new coffee shops and relaxing in parks. She'd rather watch YouTube or TikTok than TV or movies, aside from the occasional episode of Friends or Seinfeld.
  • Image on Highsnobiety
