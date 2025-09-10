A Regular LFW Show? Not for H&M

H&M is returning to London Fashion Week this September and it might just be our most anticipated show of the season. Except it’s not just a show. In typical H&M fashion, the event will tip the classic LFW format on its head, rebelling against the norm to deliver a genre-defying celebration of style and self expression.

Titled “The London Issue,” the name of the event feels like a reference to what a living magazine could look like, bringing a multitude of cultural powerhouses together under one roof: from legendary editor Katie Grand, to stylist Jacob K, to models like Alex Consani and Angelina Kendall, to the iconic music producers behind 2ManyDjs and Soulwax, David and Stephen Dewaele.

The event will showcase the most elevated pieces in H&M’s A/W25 two-chapter collection, and include style-centered daytime sessions (talks and workshops) curated by Grand’s ‘Perfect Magazine.’ “It’s a celebration of culture, style, sound, art, and London’s rule-breaking spirit,” says Eliana Masgalos, Designer H&M Womenswear. “And since Brit style was all over our mood-board, it’s perfect that this special celebration is taking place at London Fashion Week.”

“The A/W25 collection is rich in references: from Britpop through to ’90s high fashion icons and leaders,” Masgalos continues, referencing the first chapter of the season’s collection. She promises a nod to the era’s most influential cultural pioneers — the artists, musicians, designers, and style icons — and we’re expecting the nostalgia to come through strong. Think heritage patterns like argyles, checks, and plaids; sporty moods in separates and popping colorways; and grungy Courtney Love vintage vibes found in lingerie, lace, chiffons, leathers, and faux-fur.

“The first chapter of our A/W season is really about balancing heavy and light,” she says. “The mood is a playful eclecticism that nods to the iconic look and spirit of the ’90s, when lacy, light pieces were effortless, thrown together with denim, leather or sportswear.”

The first chapter will be available to buy online and in-store from September 12, but we’ll have to wait until the show on September 18 for the second chapter reveal. As has been the case with many recent events by the brand, tickets will be available through sign up links posted on H&M's socials, so get following and keep your eyes peeled.