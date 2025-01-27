HOKA’s Puffy Mule Undergoes a Sleek Suede Transformation

HOKA’s Ora Primo slip-on has become an altogether simpler shoe. The busy, puffy mule with mammoth-sized laces now has a more pared-back counterpart — the HOKA Ora Primo TP.

Dressed in casual gray with fuzzy suede overlays and wavy stitching, the newest version of HOKA’s Ora Primo is certainly more reserved than its techy predecessor. However, it is still a wildly chunky slip-on.

While the upper has been simplified, the bulky sole unit of the Ora Primo remains entirely intact, making this a (literally) big statement piece of a mule. That’s more of a functional decision than a stylistic one from HOKA: the highly cushioned base is designed to aid in post-exercise recovery.

First released at the tail end of 2023, the original HOKA Ora Primo sold out almost instantly when it debuted in stores and has since been subject to several restocks (as well as a punk-inspired collaboration with Junya Watanabe), keeping the many fans of this model happy.

The Ora Primo TP is the first time we’ve seen this model's upper entirely reimagined. The newly simplified recovery mule is available now at select retailers costing $120.

HOKA is a brand best known for its ultra-techy trail shoes but the first month of 2025 has seen the unveiling of two chunky, leather slip-on shoes from the brand. First came its sneaker-loafer hybrid, now comes this new Ora Primo TP.