Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Within Dover Street Market, There Are Two Sneaker Wolves

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Salomon
1 / 3

When it comes to Dover Street Market's sneaker collabs, the retailer follows a very specific code: Less is more — until more is more.

So, it tracks that DSM’s take on the equally sporty HOKA Stinson 7 sneaker materialized as an obsidian marvel with an all-black upper and monochromatic lace scheme which presents a nice contrast to the festive prep of the Salomon holiday shoes, which are exclusive in Japan to DSM Ginza.

shop salomon here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the case of Salomon's Holiday Collection sneakers, the proof is in the plaid. Here, the XT-Whisper, Salomon's Speedcross 3 and ACS Pro are blessed with pretty-and-plaid upgrades that bring out the festive side of these stylish trail (and trail-inspired) runners. 

When it's not cosigning statement patterns, DSM is also partial to all-black colorways. In fact, potent prints and inky upgrades represent the full spectrum of DSM’s style scale.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Separately both of these shoes are a fitting display of the brand’s collaborative spirit, but together they encompass the full extent of DSM’s stylistic range.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This phenomenon can be further observed in sneakers like the blacked-out DSM adidas Stan Smith or spicy New Balance 991. No matter the brand, precious patterns and blacked-out bliss are the darlings of the DSM collaborative scale.

shop salomon here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Salomon’s Crab-Flavored Trail Runner Is Delicious by Design
  • Carhartt Made the Toughest Salomon Sneaker Even Tougher
  • Salomon’s Cozy Corduroy Trail Mule Is Anything But Functional
  • HOKA’s Chillest Stomper Is Built for Life After Everything Else
What To Read Next
  • Within Dover Street Market, There Are Two Sneaker Wolves
  • Nike Made Its Best-Looking Running Shoe
  • Two Bags Are Better Than One? This Bag Somehow Both Agrees & Begs to Differ
  • Salomon’s Crab-Flavored Trail Runner Is Delicious by Design
  • New Balance's Indigo-Dunked Dad Shoe Ain't Denim. But It's Dapper Like Denim.
  • Nike’s Vibram GORE-TEX Air Force 1 Can Tank the Worst of Winter
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now