HOKA's Genius Mule Is Finally Back

HOKA’s inventory is packed with winners but even among its many sublime new sneakers, the Ora Primo mule stands tall above 'em all. Or it would, if it was ever available... until a long-awaited 2024 restock.

Released in December 2023, HOKA's Ora Primo shoe quickly sold out everywhere at lightspeed, likely faster than even HOKA could've anticipated. What're the odds that, in terms of demand, this quirky clog would crush nearly every other lifestyle sneaker, even some of HOKA's own slick sneakers?

Part of the hype was likely the Ora Primo's design: it's a uniquely futuristic mule-sneaker accented by faux laces atop its a puffy upper and a massive cushioned sole.

It's a looker to be sure but, even still, HOKA's genius mule might've proved too genius for its own good, as the Ora Primo vanished from every store stocking it but quick.

But, finally, just ahead of spring, HOKA is giving the people what they want. Ora Primos for everyone! Well, hopefully.

Best-case scenario, following this restock, HOKA will be able to keep the Ora Primo in stock for good.

We'll find out come March 1, when the HOKA Ora Primo once again drops for $120 apiece on HOKA's website and certain HOKA retailers.

Be careful, though: the Ora Primo fits small, so consider going up a half-size or more from your usual HOKA size.

Anyways, on tap for the restock are the Ora Primo's Black and Forest Green colorways that informed the original drop last year and a new colorway first seen just before 2024, Vanilla. The new hue is less of a beige or white and more of a super pale pastel pink.

Whereas HOKA's Ora recovery slides were sometimes described as "ugly but worth it," the Ora Primo is simply stylish. It's jut a plain ol' good-looking shoe, no questions asked, with a funky design that looks nothing like any other cushioned clog on the market.

In fact, HOKA is apparently taking pains to retool its entire recovery shoe line, as the Ora Primo isn't even the only wildly cool mule dropping as part of its seasonal footwear lineup for Spring 2024.

Between all the great clogs and impressively excellent sneakers, HOKA is definitely the orthopedic running shoe brand to beat right now. Is anyone even remotely up to the task?