Just When You Thought HOKA Slip-Ons Couldn't Get Any Better...

in Sneakers

The only brand beating HOKA right now is HOKA. Like, what's better than HOKA's own excellent slip-on sneakers? HOKA's own excellent mule shoes.

HOKA's forthcoming mules are a brilliant subversion of the sportswear brand's trail-running design cues. These things could've been designed by Salehe Bembury, what with their fat laces, layered mudguard, and meaty ankle opening.

Just look at how these mules make for a magnificent mélange of textures, blending quilted uppers, bits of rubber, embroidered pull tabs, a grippy midsole — a real feast for the eyes!

I'm actually getting some Suicoke vibes here, what with the HOKA mule's beefy closure and easy-on design. Pretty advanced stuff for an in-line shoe designed by a company best-known for wonderfully orthopedic runners.

Even HOKA's own recovery footwear can't quite hold a candle to these next-level slip-ons. Just goes to show that the trail runner market is where you can find all of today's best shoes.

First revealed in-hand by Runner's Highest, the HOKA mules don't have an official release date or even name yet, but Highsnobiety has reached out to a HOKA rep for comment.

Same goes for the fabulous new HOKA hiker-style shoes revealed alongside the mules, which metal eyelets (very hiking boots), gorgeous tonal uppers, and thick Vibram soles.

The complete package is a real sight to behold: these are the best-looking HOKA sneakers since the TOR Ultra line. High praise!

Doubly so considering it's levied at a brand that's knocking out killer shoe after killer shoe. Nothing but bangers from HOKA, which is dishing in-house beauties aplenty, transforming its own footwear designs with an appreciably fashion-forward aesthetic.

