Junya Watanabe's Mega-Metal HOKA Mule Is So Punk

HOKA is going punk, thanks to the deliciously disruptive designs of Junya Watanabe.

For Watanabe's Fall/Winter 24 collection, the two teamed up to create the most hardcore slip-on shoe, like, ever.

It's rock n' roll meets comfort, wrapped into one mule-licious package.

See, the plushy slide is a punked-out take on HOKA's "Ora Primo" slip-on, which has a puffy quilt upper. This perfectly juxtaposes the interlinking chains that replace the rope-like laces on this intimidatingly cozy shoe.

It's a beloved cushy slide, gone totally metal. Literally, those chains are no joke.

But OG Ora Primo truthers need not fret. Although this collaborative slip-on has some major edge, the overall integrity of HOKA's most popular slide is still intact. Yes, zig-zag tabs and all.

In fact, if there's one thing Junya Watanabe proves time and time again it's that they can execute an invigorated collab without completely erasing the brand's existing DNA.

From New Balance to Brooks Brothers, Junya Watanabe collaborations are a masterclass in stylistic balance.

The revamped Ora Primo was first teased during Watanabe's Fall/Winter presentation in March, but the official release date was kept mum until now.

So yes, all the subversive fashion stans out there can sleep a bit easier tonight. The chained-up mules will be released on November 15 at the Junya Watanabe store for 75,900 yen or about $500.

It's avant-garde footwear at its coziest, and can you really put a price on that? Well, Junya Watanabe and HOKA can.