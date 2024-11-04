Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Junya Watanabe's Mega-Metal HOKA Mule Is So Punk

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
COMME des GARÇONS SEOUL
1 / 2

HOKA is going punk, thanks to the deliciously disruptive designs of Junya Watanabe.

For Watanabe's Fall/Winter 24 collection, the two teamed up to create the most hardcore slip-on shoe, like, ever.

Shop Junya Watanabe here

It's rock n' roll meets comfort, wrapped into one mule-licious package.

See, the plushy slide is a punked-out take on HOKA's "Ora Primo" slip-on, which has a puffy quilt upper. This perfectly juxtaposes the interlinking chains that replace the rope-like laces on this intimidatingly cozy shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It's a beloved cushy slide, gone totally metal. Literally, those chains are no joke.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

But OG Ora Primo truthers need not fret. Although this collaborative slip-on has some major edge, the overall integrity of HOKA's most popular slide is still intact. Yes, zig-zag tabs and all.

In fact, if there's one thing Junya Watanabe proves time and time again it's that they can execute an invigorated collab without completely erasing the brand's existing DNA.

From New Balance to Brooks Brothers, Junya Watanabe collaborations are a masterclass in stylistic balance.

The revamped Ora Primo was first teased during Watanabe's Fall/Winter presentation in March, but the official release date was kept mum until now.

So yes, all the subversive fashion stans out there can sleep a bit easier tonight. The chained-up mules will be released on November 15 at the Junya Watanabe store for 75,900 yen or about $500.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's avant-garde footwear at its coziest, and can you really put a price on that? Well, Junya Watanabe and HOKA can.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • Junya Watanabe's First-Ever Camper Shoes Are the Two Wolves Inside You
  • Every Chunky Shoe Owes a Debt to This HOKA
  • Within Dover Street Market, There Are Two Sneaker Wolves
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now