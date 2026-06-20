Hot Watch Summer Looks a Lot Like a Pastel Hublot

You never expect to hear a watch company talk about "vibes." The watch industry is typically anchored in tradition rather than cultural shorthand. But if anyone’s going to speak a lingo that resonates with a generation fluent in brainrot, it's Swiss provocateur Hublot.

Renowned for its offbeat oversized ceramic watches, Hublot remixed its signature shape into something downright summery, suitable for a collection it's calling "Summer Vibes."

"Summer Vibes" is more than a catchy slogan. It's a reflection of Hublot's long-standing belief that watchmaking doesn't have to remain confined to the borders of all things Swiss. Sure, Swiss Made is still the seal of quality, but cultural cachet matters too.

Which is why Hublot has been dropping summery watches since 2017, previously unveiling sun-kissed timepieces inspired by Mediterranean getaways like Ibiza and Mykonos. For 2026, the destination is St. Tropez, where the beaches inspire soft, pastel ceramic tones made for a hot watch summer.

The wrist code for the balmy months is one of two tri-color Hublot Big Bang Summer watches in a fusion of mint green, baby pink, and sky blue ceramic that lands somewhere between high-tech horology and marshmallow twist.

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Look closer, and the pair reveal two very different takes on Hublot's watchmaking chops.

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The first is fitted with a chronograph — or stopwatch function — and exists in a pretty declarative 42mm, limited to the wrists of 200 sun-seekers. Its 44mm counterpart is dressed up with a striking tourbillon — a pulsating device that negates the effect of gravity — for the full effect.

The real flex, though, is three new "mini" 33m Big Bang models in three shiny peach, mint green, and petrol blue. The palette we want for the summer months no doubt, but the real hat tip from Hublot comes in dialing back the diamond-set bezel that usually comes standard on these smaller models. Notionally, this size bracket is often aimed at women’s wrists, with the assumption that slimmer proportions demand added sparkle. But frosting is genderless, and Hublot makes that clear in this (long-awaited) first by leaving the diamonds on ice.

Here is where Hublot in a class of its own, as the industry’s poster child for ceramic construction, using a material that’s basically built for summer: Cool on the wrist, tough in the heat, and whatever else the coming months decide to throw at you. It’s getting hot out there, people. Your watch rotation ought to be heating up, too.

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