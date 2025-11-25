An Artist Designed IKEA Speakers That're Too Good to Hide (EXCLUSIVE)

Everyone knows IKEA makes furniture. Not everyone knows IKEA makes speakers. Wouldn't it be very IKEA to do both at the same time? Tekla Evelina Severin thought so.

Severin, known professionally as Teklan, is a self-described "colourist" whose oeuvre lies in between product and perspective. Alongside a handful of partner companies like Italian ceramics company Quintessenza Ceramiche and British design stalwart Kirkby Design, Teklan devises explosive hues for living. Her eye guides everything from booths for design festivals to flashy rugs and chairs.

For IKEA, Teklan finds a middle ground. Her yen for retina-snatching tones is clearly intact but the end product is useful for the every day, a series of speakers cleverly designed to both integrate into a living space and act as useful furnishings unto themselves, all releasing on IKEA's website and stores in December.

“Colour can completely change how we see an object and shape the atmosphere of a room,” Teklan said. “We wanted to bring that softness and friendliness into technology, to help people see home electronics differently.”

Teklan 1 / 6

Teklan's collaborative IKEA speakers, lensed within her own home for Highsnobiety, are unified by their cheery obviousness. It's extremely difficult to miss the geometrically patterned circle-shaped speakers or soft serve-inspired KULGLASS that doubles as a lamp (Teklan matched the mint-green color to an old bar of soap from her grandparents' house), and that's exactly the point.

Whereas Bluetooth speakers are typically hidden in a corner to be as invisible as possible, even while they serenade a crowd, Teklan's IKEA speakers are the center of attention. Except not.

These music-makers live wherever they like, whether that's on a coffee table in the center of a room or tucked into a nook. They need not be hidden nor do they demand attention. I mean, when you see them, you see them, but the beauty of it all is that rather than simply being speakers or simply being furniture, Teklan's IKEA speakers are both.

The designer also created a new edition of IKEA's globe-shaped FADO lamp that fulfills the same purpose: It's a pleasure to behold. But, also, you don't have to.

IKEA 1 / 4

For as much effort goes into creating the perfect furniture, the best examples are those that require no thought at all.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Rather than calling attention to themselves, the things that really make our lives better seamlessly blend into the background of daily existence. Of course, they should bring us joy but they also shouldn't demand it.

Teklan's IKEA speakers are a little bit of both. You can link a few of them together to create a 3D soundscape and empower them with Spotify Tap to allow for single-touch tunes.

Or you can simply slide them out of sight and know that they'll still fill a room with music. It's just that you know that they'll also look good doing it.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.