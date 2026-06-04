Vans' Big Belt Buckle Shredder Is a Total Prima Donna

Vans is adding another notch to its blinged-out belt. In collaboration with METAGIRL, Vans is turning its classic Old Skool shredder into what is essentially a heavily decorated snakeskin belt cosplaying as a sneaker.

The Old Skool 36 Diva wears a luxe snakeskin upper with a frayed and bedazzled Jazz Stripe.

The real star of the show, though, is the jumbo-sized, jewel-encrusted belt buckle that makes up the bulk of the shoe. No, seriously. We don't know the exact weight, but this buckle has to account for at least one-third of this shoe's volume, just based on looks alone.

While the blingiest parts of the shoe take place up top, the entirety of the Old Skool Diva still hits… below the belt.

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The sneaker’s blingy goodness extends to the rubber outsole with multi-toned rhinestones, and even though the Old Skool Diva exists as quite the prima donna, it's still the furthest thing from dainty.

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In fact, the tattered detailing, mismatched rhinestones and B.B. Simon-esque belt work fit in quite well within Vans' established universe of rockstar adjacent footwear.

The intersection between posh elevation and punk-ish charm is an arena Vans is quite familiar with, given that the brand all but invented it.

Whether it be Chanel-inspired Old Skool sneakers or Lucky Charms Satoshi Nakamoto collabs, Vans is at its best when it's glamming up its signature shredders.

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