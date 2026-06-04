Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Big Belt Buckle Shredder Is a Total Prima Donna

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 7

Vans is adding another notch to its blinged-out belt. In collaboration with METAGIRL, Vans is turning its classic Old Skool shredder into what is essentially a heavily decorated snakeskin belt cosplaying as a sneaker.

The Old Skool 36 Diva wears a luxe snakeskin upper with a frayed and bedazzled Jazz Stripe. 

shop vans here

The real star of the show, though, is the jumbo-sized, jewel-encrusted belt buckle that makes up the bulk of the shoe. No, seriously. We don't know the exact weight, but this buckle has to account for at least one-third of this shoe's volume, just based on looks alone. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the blingiest parts of the shoe take place up top, the entirety of the Old Skool Diva still hits… below the belt.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The sneaker’s blingy goodness extends to the rubber outsole with multi-toned rhinestones, and even though the Old Skool Diva exists as quite the prima donna, it's still the furthest thing from dainty. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In fact, the tattered detailing, mismatched rhinestones and B.B. Simon-esque belt work fit in quite well within Vans' established universe of rockstar adjacent footwear. 

The intersection between posh elevation and punk-ish charm is an arena Vans is quite familiar with, given that the brand all but invented it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Whether it be Chanel-inspired Old Skool sneakers or Lucky Charms Satoshi Nakamoto collabs, Vans is at its best when it's glamming up its signature shredders.

shop vans here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Lil Uzi's Bubblegum Vans Sneaker Is Ready to Pop
  • Vans’ Ibiza Inspired Slim Sneaker Is All About Controlled Chaos
  • From ASICS to adidas, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • These Ultra-Luxe Vans Skate Shoes Are Pierced & Patched By Hand (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nobody Noticed That JJJJound's Brilliant Vans Sneakers Came Back
What To Read Next
  • Vans' Big Belt Buckle Shredder Is a Total Prima Donna
  • Always Bet on Baby Keem
  • A Half-Time Pulse Check On the Year's Best Running Shoes
  • Nike’s Coolest Soccer Sneaker Is Frozen in Time
  • Lil Uzi's Bubblegum Vans Sneaker Is Ready to Pop
  • Who'd Have Thought It's On adidas & Coca Cola to Bring Back Logomania?
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now