New Balance's Techy Dad Sneaker Airs Out Its Linens. Literally

New Balance’s pedigree when it comes to dropping dad sneakers is unrivaled. Design informed by comfort and support was always going to be a hit with the sensible fathers, and nobody else has an archive like that of New Balance.

The New Balance U1890 takes inspiration from this archive, remodelling the chunky runners of the ‘90s and ‘00s into something more streamlined, prepared for summer 2026 especially in its beautifully neutral Linen/Punch Yellow colorway.

Introduced by a collaboration with Action Bronson, the New Balance 1890 is one of the brightest new stars in the New Balance lineup, offering both retro styling and modernized, layered uppers.

But while Action Bronson opted for a typically bold colorway, the latest 1890 takes a very different tack, combining a soft, neutral Linen upper with a flash of Punch Yellow to the midsole.

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The earth tones offer a departure from the highly charged New Balance 1890s that we’ve seen so far. From Bronson’s bold releases to collaborations with Stone Island, each is defined by sharp modern energy.

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The Linen/Punch Yellow iteration, however, promises to set the groundwork for summer outfits rather than dominating them.

You can expect the same kind of premium comfort thanks to the ABZORB sole unit, but without bold branding or neon palettes.

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