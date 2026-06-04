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We’re Officially in the Era of “Haute Wellness”

Written by Tom Barker in Style

Dior’s spent almost 80 years perfecting the handstitched exacting craft of haute couture. Now, it’s time for something new. The French maison is getting into “haute wellness.”

That is the luxury house’s fancy way of saying it's creating gym gear, because that is essentially all the Haute Wellness collection is. However, it’s naturally very lavish gym gear. 

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The debut drop has everything a deep-pocketed fitness fanatic needs for a well-rounded wellness session. You can downward dog on a $1,050, made in Europe, “latex and technical fabric,” Dior yoga mat and even get the $200 Dior-branded cork yoga block to help provide structural support. Or to really get the blood pumping, strap on Dior’s weighted wristbands and squeeze on the pilates ring (both $800).

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Oh, and to keep hydrated throughout your haute wellness session, there’s a $240 stainless steel water bottle. As you’d expect, working out with Dior doesn’t come cheap. (Does anything Dior-branded come cheap?) 

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Fortunately for the booked and busy Jonathan Anderson, the first person to oversee all the French maison’s fashion lines (haute couture, menswear, and womenswear) since Christian Dior himself, this range of luxe exercise accessories doesn’t fall under his remit. Instead, it's Cordelia de Castellane, who joined Dior in 2012 and is today the artistic director for Dior Maison and Baby Dior, who’s spearheading Dior’s sporty new line. And it’s an interesting time for her to do so. 

A couple of months ago, Our Legacy, the LVMH-backed purveyor of Scandinavian good taste, launched its first sportswear line. Last winter saw Gucci make a similar move, launching its first in-house winter sports collection, and a few years before that Hermès went one step further by opening a slew of pop-up luxury gyms before launching its own yoga line.

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Clearly, fashion’s bean counters have taken note of the sudden Hyrox boom and the increasingly long waiting lists for marathons, and they want in. Don’t expect this to be the last high-fashion “haute” workwear collection, from Dior or any other luxury brand.

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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