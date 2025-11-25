The Luxury of F1 Starts in the Paddock and Ends at the Afterparty

As the F1 season races to a close, Las Vegas’s Grand Prix was set to be a nail biter. Driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull, once separated by a comfortable margin of points, found himself tied with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. As cars tore down the Strip at an average 220 miles per hour, the energy was palpable. I’ve watched every race from home, but nothing could have conveyed the speed, the mere seconds of a pit lane stop, or the emotional volatility of a race where a driver’s fate can tilt in an instant. And nothing could have prepared me for the glamour of Belvedere’s official F1 afterparty.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

In Austin, the Grand Prix saw spectators decked out in western gear, from cowboy boots to leather fringe and big denim pants (the baggier the better). Vegas required something different. Crowds shimmered in sequins, crystals, studs, metallic tailoring, and rhinestone-coated silhouettes. Even the accessories felt engineered to reflect the lights from the Strip. Up in the Paddock club, the energy felt fresh. Travis Scott started screaming in excitement (honestly, same). And while it’s notoriously difficult to coax a grin out of Beyoncé, in her Louis Vuitton race suit, Lewis Hamilton managed to do exactly that.



Belvedere Vodka Belvedere

This year also marks the first in a 10-year partnership between Formula 1 and LVMH, a collaboration that seemed almost predestined. LVMH’s touch was evident in nearly every moment of the weekend: from the trophy cases crafted by Louis Vuitton, to the track signage marked by the maisons, to the champagne on the podium from Moet and Hennessy and the drinks at Belvedere’s afterparty. The placements felt less like branding and more like world-building. Spraying champagne has always been a victory ritual in F1; LVMH simply stepped in to stamp it.

Belvedere



Of course, Verstappen eventually won the day. And, in a shock move, both members of the leading McLaren team — Piastri and Lando Norris — were disqualified several hours after the end of the race. By then, the adrenaline was still high, rolling right into the one ritual that everyone — drivers, teams, celebrities, locals, first-timers — participates in: the celebration. Belvedere’s House of 10 Closing Party at Fontainebleau took place at the Poodle Room. The guest list included model Anok Yai, actor Evan Mock, musician Rita Ora, Olympian Miles Chamley-Watson, and so many others that it was difficult to keep track. Ora is a true devotee, sometimes hopping from continent to continent to follow the season. “Protect your ears, and keep your eyes peeled because these cars go very fast,” she replied when I asked for some much-needed advice for first-time spectators. She added, of the F1 circus, “There really is no concept of time.”

Belvedere Vodka Belvedere

The night moved as fast as the laps had earlier that evening. Drinks circulated, music pulsed through velvet-covered walls, and the dance floor never paused long enough to catch its breath, all in the privacy of the members-only club, where not even photos were allowed. When I found Ora again a little later, she appeared effortlessly composed in an archive designer dress and mink jacket. As the night wound down, she got deeper into her own history following F1. “I’m very close to Lewis,” she added. “I’ve had the best teacher ever.” I hope that one day I, too, can have Sir Hamilton as my personal guide to an F1 race. Nothing feels impossible in Vegas.