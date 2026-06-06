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Martine Rose's Hottest Nike Shox Is A Scarlet Fever Dream

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
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Nike is seeing red, and Martine Rose is to blame, or in this case, thank.

Martine Rose's spring-loaded Nike Shox is a delightfully odd mule that strikes a delicate balance between athletic quintessence and dressy swagger. It's a fine line, but Nike tiptoes along it well. 

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For all intents and purposes, the MR4 looks like your standard Nike Shox, just with an elevated spring column and an open back design that places the shoe into sneaker wedge territory, a famously funky place. But of all the hybrid sneakers out there, this mashed-up mule is much more approachable in terms of wearability, which ultimately is the shoe's superpower. 

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It's out there, sure, but not nearly as visually jarring as some of its hybrid counterparts.

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Now the MR4 mule isn't new; in fact, this isn't even the first time Nike has done a mostly red take on the hybrid shoe. But unlike the darker red MR4 that was released in 2025, which wears a black Swoosh and matching dark columns, this fiery red rendition is all red, all the time.

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From the Swoosh to columns and everything in between, this shoe is a scarlet fever dream presented in a heel-free package. 

The only real deviation from this tonal mastery is the reflective accents across the toe box and laces. Forget heat. Nike is dropping straight-up fire.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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