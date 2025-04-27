Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

One Weird Trick Makes This Absurdly Ordinary Shoe Look Insanely Suave

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
INVINCIBLE
1 / 2

From afar, this Converse sneaker may look like another normal star-branded shoe. However, a few waves of INVINCIBLE's magic wand has turned this classic runner-inspired sneaker into a quiet, rare banger.

INVINCIBLE's chosen Converse model is the Wave Trainer, a New Balance-y sneaker inspired by Converse running shoes from the 1990s (kind of similar to the Starfire SC model).

Shop Converse Wave Trainer
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The collaborative Converse Wave Trainer comes with all the standard bells and whistles, including its low-top look, rubber traction soles, and signature lightweight cushioning ensuring the comfiest ride.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

INVINCIBLE then comes in dressing the sneaker up in this vintage design, ultimately designing the retro-flavored model to look as if it's been genuinely pulled from the archives. .

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

On top of a vintage-style white and grey colorway, the sneaker's leather uppers are cracked and crumpled as if it's been sitting and aging gracefully in the vault. Additionally, the once-meshy toe box got an update, now made with the same leather and punctured with a few holes to maintain that breeze.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The heel is also now slightly slimmer (although still stacked), resulting in a general lighter feel with the shoe.

In addition to its archival appearance, the Converse Wave Trainer has some deconstructed bits, too. Specifically, fans may notice some exposed leather edging at certain points, which is very much intentional and, honestly, classic INVINCIBLE (the label's adidas sneakers also look like they have unfinished business as well).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, copping INVINCIBLE's Converse Wave Trainer won't be easy unless you're a close friend of the brand (famous faces included).

This INVINCIBLE x Converse collab is a Friends & Family exclusive drop, meaning this will not see a public release. INVINCIBLE and Converse only produced 100 pairs of their sneaker, which'll be given to those tight with the Taiwanese label.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

COMME des GARÇONS HOMMEPatchwork Jacket
$1,000.00
Available in:
LXL
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Acne StudiosTwill Trousers
$605.00
Available in:
464850
Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Bode's Retro Nike Football Shoes Are Just as Good the Second Time Around
  • Converse's Insanely Rugged Dad Shoe Shouldn't Look This Good
  • Boosted By Impressively Cool Partners, On Quietly Became a Sneaker Collab Power Player
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
  • Nike's Revived Soccer Shoe Wants to Be a Dress Shoe So Bad
What To Read Next
  • One Weird Trick Makes This Absurdly Ordinary Shoe Look Insanely Suave
  • The World's Most Sophisticated Elephant Gets His Own Watch
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • Two Titans of Japanese Streetwear Finally Meet on a Sneaker Two Decades Too Late
  • The Ultimate Jordan "Skate Shoe" Is Born
  • This Isn't a Vans Skate Shoe, It's an Ultra-Tough Trail Shoe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now