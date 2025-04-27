One Weird Trick Makes This Absurdly Ordinary Shoe Look Insanely Suave

From afar, this Converse sneaker may look like another normal star-branded shoe. However, a few waves of INVINCIBLE's magic wand has turned this classic runner-inspired sneaker into a quiet, rare banger.

INVINCIBLE's chosen Converse model is the Wave Trainer, a New Balance-y sneaker inspired by Converse running shoes from the 1990s (kind of similar to the Starfire SC model).

The collaborative Converse Wave Trainer comes with all the standard bells and whistles, including its low-top look, rubber traction soles, and signature lightweight cushioning ensuring the comfiest ride.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

INVINCIBLE then comes in dressing the sneaker up in this vintage design, ultimately designing the retro-flavored model to look as if it's been genuinely pulled from the archives. .

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

On top of a vintage-style white and grey colorway, the sneaker's leather uppers are cracked and crumpled as if it's been sitting and aging gracefully in the vault. Additionally, the once-meshy toe box got an update, now made with the same leather and punctured with a few holes to maintain that breeze.

The heel is also now slightly slimmer (although still stacked), resulting in a general lighter feel with the shoe.

In addition to its archival appearance, the Converse Wave Trainer has some deconstructed bits, too. Specifically, fans may notice some exposed leather edging at certain points, which is very much intentional and, honestly, classic INVINCIBLE (the label's adidas sneakers also look like they have unfinished business as well).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Now, copping INVINCIBLE's Converse Wave Trainer won't be easy unless you're a close friend of the brand (famous faces included).

This INVINCIBLE x Converse collab is a Friends & Family exclusive drop, meaning this will not see a public release. INVINCIBLE and Converse only produced 100 pairs of their sneaker, which'll be given to those tight with the Taiwanese label.