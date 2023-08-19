Sorry to Bother You, Converse Starfire SC J. But You Look Quite Familiar

Fresh off surprising and exquisite Chuck Taylor clothes, Converse Japan is back to shoe biz with the release of the new Starfire SC Js.

Converse's Starfire Starcruiser (SC) J shoe serves as an update to the 1977 Converse Starfire silhouette, borrowing the vintage runner's design for a revamped iteration rooted in modernity and comfort. And quite frankly, the new Starfire is sort of giving us déjà vu — more like déjà-New...Balance.

Indeed, Converse's latest instantly reminded us of a New Balance shoe. Specifically, the Starfire SC J's elevated and slightly-thick sole echoed the same base of the New Balance 574, down to the contrasting grey heel cap.

Sure, the newest Converse draws inspired from the 70s Starfire. However, there's no denying the New Balance-y feels, either –— which isn't necessarily a bad thing. If Converse's Starfire SC J's promised comfort is anything like the lifestyle-oriented New Balance shoes, your feet are in good hands (or soles, in this case).

1 / 3 Converse

As far as construction, Converse's Starfire SC J arrives with deliberately-aged, hairy suede and water-repellent Cordura nylon paneling for the upper. At the same time, the 574-esque sole boasts Vibram (good stuff!) for slip and abrasion resistance.

Converse's Starfire Starcruiser J lands in three colorways, including red, grey, and black — all of which will soon be up for grabs on Converse Japan's website for 22,000 yen (approximately $151). So, for Converse fans looking to cop the newest Starfire shoe, keep your eyes peeled for official release details.