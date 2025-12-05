Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Sometimes, Great Skate Shoes Are Ripped-Up Skate Shoes

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Invincible
1 / 7

Abandoning its skateboard-y ways in favor of another more freeform discipline, Vans is to serve a jazz-inspired collection of shoes in collaboration with INVINCIBLE. Ironic because Vans' famous stripe-y logo is called the "Jazz Stripe" and excellent because the shoes are incredibly good.

It marks the second time the Taiwanese sneaker boutique has made over a Vans sneaker, this time dedicating its efforts to the Californian brand's Old Skool and SK8-Mid models.

shop vans
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In indigo denim and washed-out black canvas, INVINCIBLE's “Off the Rhyme” Vans are also paint-splattered, frayed, and "hand"-stitched, with flecks of checkerboard print peeking from beneath their worn-out fabric. 

The collaboration's December 6 release was foretold by an accompanying campaign that shows distorted dancers mid-movement, their uniforms of black turtlenecks recalling dancers or perhaps especially graceful stagehands.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

This is how it sounds (or, at least, how it looks) to create Vans with the spirit of free jazz. They're not quite Ornette Coleman but INVINCIBLE's aggro Vans do feel like a manifestation of masterful improvisation executed by skilled hands, tying the sneakers in with INVINCIBLE's other excellent footwear team-ups.

Plus, it's not like the end product is all that difficult to appreciate. Neither of the two sneakers appear all that different from a beat-up pair of skate shoes, save for when you get close enough to notice the intentionally unintentional-looking stitching and panel placement.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But that's INVINCIBLE's point, taking a semi-literal tact to reconsidering Vans' Jazz Stripe as a line of rhythm.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Skateboarding, sneakers and… jazz? Now there's a Venn diagram no one saw coming. 

shop vans old skool

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Bejeweled Skate Shoe Is a Charmed-up Baddie
  • The Labubu People Are Making Literally Space-Age Vans Shoes
  • Vans’ Slip-On Shoe Looks Weirdly Good as a Laceless Weatherproof Boot
  • Vans' Luxuriously Studded Skate Shoe Is Punk Granny Couture
What To Read Next
  • The Stealthy Nike Dunks Wearing Secretly Great Corduroy Trousers
  • adidas’ Classic Samba Looks Good in a Suit & Tie
  • This Watch Comes With Rules. You Should Break Them.
  • Nike's "Chanel" Air Force 1s Are Equally Rugged & Cutesy
  • Nike’s Embroidered Outdoor Mule Thinks It's a Hotel Slipper
  • Sometimes, Great Skate Shoes Are Ripped-Up Skate Shoes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now