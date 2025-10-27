Even Issey Miyake's Notebook Is Pleated

Issey Miyake is probably best known for its pleated clothing. The Japanese label’s Pleats Please line, an offshoot running since 1993, creates almost every garment imaginable using its signature folded technique. There’s even a book dedicated to its enduring genius.

Now, in collaboration with Moleskine, Issey Miyake’s design studio has created a pleated book.

Moleskine, maker of high-end stationery used by art’s great masters like Vincent Van Gogh and Pablo Picasso, worked with the MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO to create a tiny cardholder-sized notebook.

Inside is one long piece of paper that folds in on itself to create each page. This means it’s constructed more like an accordion than a conventional notebook.

The notebook’s pages aren’t designed to be flicked through, but rather folded out. Its unconventional build is inspired by traditional Japanese emakimono scrolls with expansive horizontal pages that unroll to present painted illustrations.

Founded in 1970 by the late Issey Miyake, the MIYAKE DESIGN STUDIO’s practice is centered around the designer’s “A Piece of Cloth” concept, which culminated in the pioneering A-POC line founded in 1998, where a single thread is fed through a computer-operated machine. At the time, this was a highly innovative new way of mass-producing clothing.

Here, the Moleskine notebook available from the brand's website for $46, is not a single piece of cloth. Rather, it is a long, folded single piece of paper.

