Like Issey Miyake’s Clothes? You’ll Love Issey Miyake’s Furniture

Issey Miyake’s patented pleating process produces some pretty powerful things. By manufacturing full garments with heat-resistant thread, the brand is able to “bake” folds into clothes that allow it to form everything from sculptural shoulders to near-psychodelic wavy dresses. But why stop at wearables?

Issey Miyake is diving deeper into home goods, applying its innovative techniques to a new genre of pleated objects. There are tables, chairs, and even pleated bricks to build a pleated building from. And with the newly released O Series lamps, you can light up that building through pleated lampshades.

An elegant mix of free-flowing Miyake cloth surrounded by spheres of wires, the O Series are abstract lamps wearing Issey Miyake dresses.

The lamps are a collaboration between A-POC ABLE ISSEY MIYAKE, the company’s most adventurous imprint — its name refers to A Piece of Cloth process, wherein Miyake would create wild wearables from a single fabric portion — Japanese portable lighting specialist Ambientec, and Swiss architecture firm Atelier Oï, which was first unveiled at Milan Design Week 2025. A year later, almost in tandem with the lamps’ release, more equally inventive Miyake furniture debuted at Milan Design Week 2026.

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This time, the material wasn’t just a byproduct of Miyake’s pleating process — it was the process itself. Miyake’s sharp pleats are formed when fabric is fed between two paper sheets into an ultra-hot pleating machine. The resulting material is used for clothes, while the paper is presumably discarded. However, Satoshi Kondo, Issey Miyake’s artistic director, saw rolls of this disused paper at the factory, he got an idea.

Issey Miyake’s Edwardian-style benches and multi-color bricks are an evolution of an idea displayed during Miyake’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, when the paper was utilized to create stools for guests. These new creations are a refinement of the technique, formed from carved, dyed, and peeled pleated paper rolls, createdin collaboration with Spanish architecture office Ensamble Studio. They went on display at Miyake’s Milanese store.

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So while you’re shopping for Issey Miyake’s geometrically pleated shape-shifting baseball caps, you can sit on Issey Miyake’s pleated chair and sit by the light of a pleated lamp. Who knows, maybe one day your entire house will be pleated.

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