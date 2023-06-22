Sign up to never miss a drop
Issey Miyake SS24: Pleats, Pleats & More Pleats

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Inside Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs on the morning of June 22, flat pleated shirts lay atop masses of pleated white paper swarmed across the gallery space, as the Homme Plissé Issey Miyake design team prepared to showcase its Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

"Everyday, One of a Kind, Now and Hereafter," as the collection is titled, is all about exploring what’s quintessential to the Issey Miyake brand, nearly one year since the designer’s passing.

As the show began and this season’s pleated garments were revealed, the design team arrived on stage to dress a handful of models beneath a ceiling draped with various other garments from SS24, all bearing Issey Miyake’s signature pleating.

This season wasn’t revolutionary, nor was it dull, but somewhere in between. Somewhere that reminds us of the importance of revisiting your brand DNA and celebrating what got you to this moment: which, in this case, is Issey Miyake’s pleats.

From the legwear and jackets, to the skirts and, of course, the shirts, every garment within the collection has been made to perfection and realized in a rainbow of colors.

From pastel greens, browns, and yellows, to more autumnal oranges and darker hues, the collection’s palette was clearly inspired by nature, with the odd pleated piece decorated with multi colors and going against the grain.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake SS24 might not be as memorable as, say, Pharrell’s LV debut, but the Issey Miyake pleats will continue to stand the test of time.

