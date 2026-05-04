Only a God-Tier Shoemaker Could've Made This Beautiful Blue Shoe

When Casey Casey debuted its chunky round-toe derby shoe in 2024, it came in the classic color of a classic leather shoe: Black. Although this wasn't any old black we’re talking about, since the derby was produced in collaboration with Guidi, an avant artisanal shoemaker, the finished product was dunked into a drum filled with organic vegetable dye to build a patina unique to each shoe.

Things have only gotten more complex since then. Subtle patches of dark khaki punctuate one subsequent release and a deep oxblood red dye, which is more vibrant on the stitching as opposed to the leather, defines the other derby colorway. Then came Casey Casey and Guidi’s newest and boldest shoe to date.

This derby’s full-grain horse leather is vegetable-dyed in royal blue. Contrasting red stitching at the heel, a finishing touch on all Casey Casey x Guidi shoes, offsets the color’s richness.

Compared to its darker-hued compatriots, the striking blue of the new derby sticks out. However, next to either brand’s regular output, it fits right in.

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Casey Casey doesn't often use colors conservatively. Its collections are demarcated by bursts of intense orange and rich browns that add depth to its signature pre-wrinkled wearables. Guidi, meanwhile, is well-known for its piercing red-dyed shoes and last summer, its signature seasonal color was a bright sunflower yellow.

Really, it was only a matter of time before these two started getting funky with the colors. And it can get even crazier!

Casey Casey’s other Guidi shoe, a sleek clog punctuated by two metal studs, is new this season in lime green and in blue with streaks of dye running down the body. Previous seasons have included a bright orange pair and a forthcoming style is dressed in red leather.

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If the Casey Casey derby follows in the footsteps of the Casey Casey clog, then things can get far more eccentric. But these'll never just be colorful shoes, remember, they'll be object-dyed pieces of shoemaking mastery.

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