Ja Morant’s Chaotic Nike Sneaker Is a Graffitied Statement of Intent

The new Nike Ja 3 basketball sneaker is, in many ways, much like its creator: chaotic, cool, and completely unapologetic.

Visually, this new shoe might be the most out-there from Ja Morant's signature sneaker line. Where the Ja 1 was relatively straightforward and the Ja 2 leaned performance-first with a sleeker profile, the Ja 3 is pure grit.

The Ja 3’s knit upper is wrapped in TPU overlays that almost look like muscle fibers tensing mid-crossover.

The midsole is stacked and angular, with sculpted ZoomX cushioning, and that textured outsole pattern feels like it could grip the side of a cliff, let alone a basketball floor.

There’s also an update to Nike’s branding: A slanted Swoosh overlays a huge spray-painted “A” on the side of the shoe. This puts Ja Morant alongside the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Travis Scott as one of the few people to flip, twist, or rotate Nike’s signature branding.

Just when it seemed like the NBA spotlight had fully shifted to the likes of Anthony Edwards with his signature adidas line, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Tyrese Haliburton repping PUMA (especially after their NBA Finals appearance), Ja Morant storms back with a basketball sneaker that proves the young Memphis Grizzlies star is still very much in the mix.

Ja’s story so far feels a bit uncertain, mainly due to some off-court antics, but this sneaker makes it clear that the high-flyer is still in the conversation amongst the NBA's most stylish.

The Nike Ja 3, comes as a little bit of a bet, as well. A bet from Nike that Morant still has the star power, the cultural currency, and the flash to headline the next generation.

If his game can match the energy of this design, then believe it that Ja might still be him, and the Ja 3, available from August 5 via Nike’s website for $135, is one hell of a comeback statement.

