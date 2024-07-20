adidas' Anthony Edwards Basketball Shoe Just Got a Makeover

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

adidas' seize of the basketball footwear market has been nothing short of impressive. Especially their highly successful AE 1 collaboration with legend in the making, Anthony Edwards, has gained a reputation for being one of the best basketball styles on the market right now – both in terms of functionality, and for its captivating design.

The latter's really no surprise, seeing as Edwards has such good taste, anyway. But not always do cool optics equal improved performance, so it's good to know NBA players and fans alike have embraced the silhouette so enthusiastically.

Surely, the hilarious marketing of them has had a hand in that, too:

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Earlier this year, its popularity led to a revision of the adidas AE 1 to include a shorter version.

This time around however, the sportswear giant not only tweaked the model to introduce another low and novel mid variant, but also debuted fresh coats of paint.

Taking a step back from the more contrastive hot pinks, chrome reds, and pearly whites of previous AE 1s, the new AE 1 Ascent opts for a more naturalistic color composition of black textile with dark and smoky or camo-like soles.

Shooting hoops rarely ever looked this good.

"Built for Certified Bucket Getters": The adidas AE 1 Ascent

AE 1 Ascent Low Basketball Shoes

adidas AE 1 Ascent Low $110 Buy at adidas US

AE 1 Ascent Mid Basketball Shoes

adidas AE 1 Ascent Mid $110 Buy at adidas US

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.