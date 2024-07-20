Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Anthony Edwards Basketball Shoe Just Got a Makeover

Written by Maximilian Migowski in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

adidas' seize of the basketball footwear market has been nothing short of impressive. Especially their highly successful AE 1 collaboration with legend in the making, Anthony Edwards, has gained a reputation for being one of the best basketball styles on the market right now – both in terms of functionality, and for its captivating design.

The latter's really no surprise, seeing as Edwards has such good taste, anyway. But not always do cool optics equal improved performance, so it's good to know NBA players and fans alike have embraced the silhouette so enthusiastically.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Surely, the hilarious marketing of them has had a hand in that, too:

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Earlier this year, its popularity led to a revision of the adidas AE 1 to include a shorter version.

This time around however, the sportswear giant not only tweaked the model to introduce another low and novel mid variant, but also debuted fresh coats of paint.

Taking a step back from the more contrastive hot pinks, chrome reds, and pearly whites of previous AE 1s, the new AE 1 Ascent opts for a more naturalistic color composition of black textile with dark and smoky or camo-like soles.

Shooting hoops rarely ever looked this good.

"Built for Certified Bucket Getters": The adidas AE 1 Ascent

AE 1 Ascent Low Basketball Shoes

Image on Highsnobiety
adidasAE 1 Ascent Low
$110
Buy at adidas US
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

AE 1 Ascent Mid Basketball Shoes

Image on Highsnobiety
adidasAE 1 Ascent Mid
$110
Buy at adidas US

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The Most Classic adidas Shoe Dresses in Raw Denim 
  • adidas' Seriously Suave Italian-Made Clogs Just Got More Stylish
  • Y-3's Admirable Flat Sneaker Just Went Full Ballet Shoe
  • adidas' Tongue-First Samba Just Got Sportier (Slicker, Too)
  • James Harden's Sneaker Legacy Evolves With a Souped-Up Basketball Shoe
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now