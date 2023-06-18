Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Jacob Elordi Wearing Valentino With Nike Socks Is Kinda Great

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

Despite being among the many contributors to the unhinged barefoot summer trend, Jacob Elordi's latest style moment saw the actor's feet covered this go-around — special thanks to the Swoosh.

The Euphoria actor attended Valentino's The Narratives presentation during Milan Fashion Week, with Elordi delivering a rather nice leg display with his ensemble.

His 'fit included a leather jacket, a white top with a metal-tip tie, above-the-knee shorts, and leather boots. It was all courtesy of Valentino, of course — well, except the socks.

After doing a double take, we noticed Elordi wore Nike socks with his studded leather boots. There's no hiding that bold black Swoosh on a white sock.

At the same time, we're not complaining about Elordi's choice to through in some Nike with his Valentino 'fit. We're very much here for it.

Altogether, Elordi's outfit made for a clean, cool look. Leg action and random sportswear detail is a good thing — a little unhinged but still good, nonetheless.

Valentino show at 5, a game at 8? If this was the case, Elordi was ready.

It was surprising to see Elordi without a handbag under his arm, especially during fashion week (he's rarely at shows without them). After all, he's got a collection worthy of showing off.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Kendrick Lamar's Finsta Is Having a Wild Sneaker Journey

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Jacob Elordi Wearing Valentino With Nike Socks Is Kinda Great

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    JW Anderson Is on a Roll

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Prada SS24 Motto: The Higher the Short, The Longer the Sleeve

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Made a Perfectly Normal Umbro Shoe

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Fashion Week? More Like Pharrell Week

    Culture
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023