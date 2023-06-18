Jacob Elordi Wearing Valentino With Nike Socks Is Kinda Great

Despite being among the many contributors to the unhinged barefoot summer trend, Jacob Elordi's latest style moment saw the actor's feet covered this go-around — special thanks to the Swoosh.

The Euphoria actor attended Valentino's The Narratives presentation during Milan Fashion Week, with Elordi delivering a rather nice leg display with his ensemble.

His 'fit included a leather jacket, a white top with a metal-tip tie, above-the-knee shorts, and leather boots. It was all courtesy of Valentino, of course — well, except the socks.

After doing a double take, we noticed Elordi wore Nike socks with his studded leather boots. There's no hiding that bold black Swoosh on a white sock.

At the same time, we're not complaining about Elordi's choice to through in some Nike with his Valentino 'fit. We're very much here for it.

Altogether, Elordi's outfit made for a clean, cool look. Leg action and random sportswear detail is a good thing — a little unhinged but still good, nonetheless.

Valentino show at 5, a game at 8? If this was the case, Elordi was ready.

It was surprising to see Elordi without a handbag under his arm, especially during fashion week (he's rarely at shows without them). After all, he's got a collection worthy of showing off.