Marc Jacobs Reminds Us Why His Bags Reign Supreme (EXCLUSIVE)

Marc Jacobs is taking a trip down memory lane while keeping one foot firmly planted in the now, launching The Marc Jacobs Essentials collection. This newly unveiled campaign celebrates the brand’s most iconic bags by reaffirming their timeless relevance.

The Marc Jacobs Essentials campaign officially kicks off on October 15th, unfolding in multiple chapters throughout 2025. And, in true Marc Jacobs fashion, it’s more than just a product launch — it’s an immersive storytelling experience.

The campaign features a two-minute short film directed by the dynamic duo BRTHR (Alex Lee and Kyle Wightman), along with a mix of digital storytelling and visuals that merge lifestyle imagery, still-life photography, and digital production.

Against the backdrop of a bustling New York City rush between subway rides and bodega sandwich orders, Adriana Lima, Lourdes Leon, Joan Smalls, and Colin Jones lend their star power to this campaign, modeling four of the brand’s bags.

These Marc Jacobs' bags, long among the label's best-sellers, showcase their cross-generational appeal in this campaign.

The Marc Jacobs Tote Bag, a square shoulder bag with top handles and billboard-sized branding, is a certified it-bag. It is approachably priced for a designer handbag and, perhaps most importantly, impressively utilitarian with its canvas construction and convenient pockets.

Meanwhile, the boldly-branded Sack Bag and camera bag-inspired Snapshot model offer a similar blend of functionality with sleekness.

Lastly, The Mini Bag proves good things come in small packages with its bold branding and versatility — although it doesn't offer Adriana Lima much help in hiding from paparazzi in this new campaign.

The Marc Jacobs Essentials campaign is a reminder of Marc Jacobs’ enduring connection to his native New York City and his many brilliant bags.