The Woman Who Dressed America Is Now a 'Real Housewife'

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Jenna Lyons, the woman who oversaw J.Crew's metamorphosis from catalog standby to arbiter of taste, is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City.

The news, announced at BravoCon on Sunday, follows months of speculation regarding the future of the reality show. After its most recent season suffered dismal ratings, Bravo announced RHONY would be split into two franchises: one with an entirely rebooted cast and RHONY: Legacy, featuring "original" cast members.

Lyons' decision to join the notoriously brain-melting show came as a surprise to those familiar with her work. J.Crew's former president, once dubbed "the woman who dresses America," on a series that operates on famous-for-nothing celebrity worship? The CFDA board member and anti-bullying proponent on a show whose plot is driven by drunken screaming matches, petty beef, and allegations of racism?

It's difficult to imagine.

Lyons' first foray into reality TV was HBO Max's Stylish With Jenna Lyons, an upbeat search for a budding creative to join the staff of her new design venture — pretty much the opposite of RHONY.

As bizarre as Lyons' new role as a Real Housewife might seem, don't forget who we're dealing with. She's the woman who rejuvenated J.Crew! By joining the show, she takes on a daunting new task: to transform Bravo's hardest fall from grace into a comeback story.

Godspeed!

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
