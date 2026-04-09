Nike's Unhinged Polka Dot Tabi Is Here Whether You're Ready or Not

The Air Rift has never been for everyone. Since 1996, that split toe has divided opinion as cleanly as it divides the foot, half the room loves it, the other half genuinely doesn't get it, even more so now they’ve covered it in polka dots.

Both are valid. Neither is changing the other's mind. That's always been the point.

The backstory is worth knowing. The Air Rift was born from the running habits of barefoot Kenyan long-distance runners, its split-toe construction designed to encourage a more natural gait.

Nike named it after Kenya's Great Rift Valley. It was a performance shoe first, a cult object second, thanks to NikeSKIMS' iteration, and a fashion statement somewhere down the line, in that order.

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What Nike has done here is lean into the chaos. The split toe stays, the polka dots arrive, oversized, unapologetic, Light Magenta bleeding into Light Crimson.

It's a shoe that was already asking a lot of you. Now it's asking a little more.

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The kind of thing that looks completely unhinged on the shelf and absolutely perfect on the right kinda foot. You already know if you're that person.

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